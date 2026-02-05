Washington Post layoffs: Rival newsrooms look to hire sacked journalists amid grief and anger

After sweeping layoffs at The Washington Post, rival newsrooms are racing to reach out to journalists who lost their jobs, offering potential roles and openings, a sign that even as one major publication sheds staff, others are still on the hunt for talent.

The Jeff Bezos-owned news publication has fired around one-third of its employees, shut down its sports desk, several overseas bureaus, and discontinued its books coverage.

Some of the roughly 300 journalists laid off by the outlet took to social media to criticise the move, with many voicing anger and frustration over the decision to scale back coverage of foreign news.

While the mass job cuts have left many journalists scrambling for new roles, several rival outlets are actively courting them, possibly hoping to strengthen their teams by absorbing talent released from one of the world's most influential newsrooms.

From Reuters to Bloomberg — who are hiring Post journalists? The news of the layoffs has triggered a buzz on social media, as users shared messages expressing grief for affected colleagues, while others voiced concern over what many described as a troubling situation for the industry.

Editors, recruiters and senior reporters from renowned global news agencies such as Bloomberg News, Reuters, and the Financial Times have extended open invitations to Journalists affected by the layoffs, urging them to apply for available positions and reach out for professional or work-related support.

View full Image Job opening posted by Bloomberg editor

View full Image A LinkedIn post by an FT recruiter.

Several of these messages were shared on LinkedIn, where industry leaders publicly encouraged displaced staff to consider opportunities within their newsrooms, or join support groups.

“If you are a go-getting reporter in business news or other topics that has been let go by the Washington Post or elsewhere and looking for new opportunities in journalism please reach out to me - I am happy to share any advice, contacts, leads for new roles at Reuters or elsewhere. We have lots of openings for editors and reporters around the world,” an Editor from Reuters wrote on LinkedIn.

Meanwhile, several of the affected journalists said they were open to new opportunities. “I was sadly among those laid off at The Washington Post today..If you have any openings, please reach out,” said a reporter from The Washington Post.

All we know about WP layoffs Though The Washington Post has laid off a big chunk of its newsroom, it reportedly plans to retain several reporters to join features and cover sports as a cultural and societal phenomenon, Reuters quoted sources as saying.

The news publication also informed that it will shrink its international footprint, impacting all departments. However, the most hit has been the sports department, which has been closed.

The mass layoffs impacted some well-known Journalists, including Marissa J Lang, a Pulitzer Prize-winner known for her reporting on the 6 January Capitol riots. Shashi Tharoor's son Ishaan Tharoor, who was a columnist on foreign affairs, was also affected by the move.