Business News/ News / World/  'US shared inputs...': India on 'plot' to kill Khalistani separatist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun
'US shared inputs...': India on 'plot' to kill Khalistani separatist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun

India responds to US report claiming opposition to a plot to kill Khalistani supporter Gurpatwant Singh Pannun on American soil. Both countries are concerned about the nexus between organized criminals, gun runners, terrorists, and others and are taking necessary follow-up action, MEA said

Khalistani separatist leader Gurpatwant Singh Pannun (File)
Khalistani separatist leader Gurpatwant Singh Pannun (File) (HT_PRINT)

India has responded to a report that claimed that the US opposed a plot of killing Khalistani supporter Gurpatwant Singh Pannun on American soil. India said that the US side shared some inputs pertaining to the nexus between organized criminals, gun runners, terrorists, and others during the course of recent discussions on India-US security cooperation, and issues in the context are already being examined by relevant departments.

US foils bid to kill Sikh terrorist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, warns India: Report

Responding to media queries on reports of discussions between India and the US on security matters, Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said India takes such inputs seriously since it impinges on its own security interests as well. He said the inputs are the cause of concern for both countries and necessary follow-up action is being taken.

Who is Gurpatwant Singh Pannun? Know more about Sikh separatist leader

"During the course of recent discussions on India-US security cooperation, the US side shared some inputs pertaining to the nexus between organized criminals, gun runners, terrorists, and others. The inputs are a cause of concern for both countries and they decided to take necessary follow-up action," he said.

A report by Financial Times mentioned that the US  authorities thwarted a plot to kill a Sikh separatist in the United States and issued a warning to India over concerns the government in New Delhi was involved.

NIA books ‘terrorist’ Pannun for threatening Air India passengers in viral video

The US is treating the plot with utmost seriousness and has raised the issue with the Indian government "at the senior-most levels," the White House said according to a report by the Financial Times.

Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, who says he is a dual citizen of the United States and Canada, was the target of the foiled plot, the English daily added citing the statement of an official from the Biden administration.

(This is a developing story. More details will be added shortly)

Updated: 23 Nov 2023, 08:31 AM IST
