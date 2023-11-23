'US shared inputs...': India on 'plot' to kill Khalistani separatist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun
India responds to US report claiming opposition to a plot to kill Khalistani supporter Gurpatwant Singh Pannun on American soil. Both countries are concerned about the nexus between organized criminals, gun runners, terrorists, and others and are taking necessary follow-up action, MEA said
India has responded to a report that claimed that the US opposed a plot of killing Khalistani supporter Gurpatwant Singh Pannun on American soil. India said that the US side shared some inputs pertaining to the nexus between organized criminals, gun runners, terrorists, and others during the course of recent discussions on India-US security cooperation, and issues in the context are already being examined by relevant departments.