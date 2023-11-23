India has responded to a report that claimed that the US opposed a plot of killing Khalistani supporter Gurpatwant Singh Pannun on American soil. India said that the US side shared some inputs pertaining to the nexus between organized criminals, gun runners, terrorists, and others during the course of recent discussions on India-US security cooperation, and issues in the context are already being examined by relevant departments. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Responding to media queries on reports of discussions between India and the US on security matters, Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said India takes such inputs seriously since it impinges on its own security interests as well. He said the inputs are the cause of concern for both countries and necessary follow-up action is being taken. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"During the course of recent discussions on India-US security cooperation, the US side shared some inputs pertaining to the nexus between organized criminals, gun runners, terrorists, and others. The inputs are a cause of concern for both countries and they decided to take necessary follow-up action," he said.

A report by Financial Times mentioned that the US authorities thwarted a plot to kill a Sikh separatist in the United States and issued a warning to India over concerns the government in New Delhi was involved. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The US is treating the plot with utmost seriousness and has raised the issue with the Indian government "at the senior-most levels," the White House said according to a report by the Financial Times.

Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, who says he is a dual citizen of the United States and Canada, was the target of the foiled plot, the English daily added citing the statement of an official from the Biden administration. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

(This is a developing story. More details will be added shortly)

Milestone Alert!Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.