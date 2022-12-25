Washington’s 239-year-old Christmas gift that keeps on giving7 min read . Updated: 25 Dec 2022, 06:14 PM IST
- Celebrating the ‘most important moment in American history’
There’s been so much talk lately about threats to our sturdy republic that it’s worth reflecting on a time when American democracy really was fragile and the actions of one man were essential in allowing it to thrive. It was on this day in 1783 that George Washington performed perhaps the greatest of all his services to our country.