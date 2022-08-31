The last Soviet leader had won the 1990 Novel Peace Prize for his role in ending the Cold War. However, Russians blamed him for the 1991 implosion of the Soviet Union.
Former President of the Soviet Union Mikhail Gorbachev passed away on Tuesday at the age of 91. The last president of the Soviet Union was deemed responsible for ending the ‘Cold war’ that had severe economic impact on the West and the East, apart of the humanitarian crisis. Unlike his predecessors, Gorbachev was against violence and bloodshed.
However, did that exempt the citizens from the land of Lenin and Stalin, the land of communist ideology from severe economic crisis? or should we say economic confusion?
Notably, the last Soviet leader also won the 1990 Novel Peace Prize for his role in ending the Cold War. He spent years collecting accolades and awards from all corners of the world. However, Russians blamed him for the 1991 implosion of the Soviet Union.
Post the news of his death, a video has become viral on social media that shows the former president participating in a pizza commercial. The Pizza Hut commercial from 1997 hints at the time when western fast food brands started opening stores in Russia.
The video focuses on Gorbachev who walks down a snow clad road with a child that seems to portrays his grand-daughter. The duo happily walks down the road, passing by confused bystanders. In all smiles, the duo enters a Pizza Hut outlet and choses a window seat to enjoy their meal.
They are enjoying, what looks like a thick crust pizza, when the camera focuses on another table, where a group of people from several age group are seated enjoying a pizza among themselves.
The older person on the group point to the soviet leader and informs others that it is in-fact Gorbachev sitting right across them. Later that man goes on to say that Gorbachev is the reason, now they have ‘economic confusion’. He is countered by a fellow who says, "because of him we have opportunity'.
“Because of him we have political instability", the argument continues. 'Because of him we have freedom". “Complete chaos! Hope! Political instability!"
In what seems like the opening of a rant, the next thing another person on the table says, “Because of him we have many things like Pizza Hut". To this everyone agrees.
To this all the fellow restaurant visitor take a slice of the cheesy delight in their hand and say ‘Hail Gorbachev’ repeatedly. The commercial also witnesses the beautiful and majestic buildings Russia can boast of.
"Mikhail Gorbachev passed away tonight after a serious and protracted disease," Russia's Central Clinical Hospital said in a statement. He was in power for less than seven years and unleashed a breathtaking series of many changes, which resulted in the collapse of the Soviet Union, the freeing of Eastern European nations from Russian domination, and the end of decades of East-West nuclear confrontation.
Mikhail Sergeyevich Gorbachev was a Russian and Soviet politician who served as the last leader of the Soviet Union. As the country's head of state from 1988 to 1991, he served as Chairman of the Presidium of the Supreme Soviet from 1988 to 1989, Chairman of the Supreme Soviet from 1989 to 1990, General Secretary of the Communist Party of the Soviet Union from 1985 to 1991, and President of the Soviet Union from 1990 until the country's dissolution in 1991. Ideologically, Gorbachev initially adhered to Marxism–Leninism, but moved towards social democracy by the early 1990s.
