David Muir faced backlash for using clothespins to adjust his jacket while reporting on the Los Angeles fires, with critics labeling him vain and narcissistic as he prioritized his appearance amid the crisis.

ABC News anchor David Muir has been vehemently criticised for taking his fashion too seriously while reporting from Los Angeles fire site. The 53-year-old star was reporting from the Pacific Palisades, showing the rubble behind him. When he turned around, footage revealed an awkward wardrobe trick where he was seen using clothes pegs to cinch in his jacket that would emphasize his physique.

The clamps seemed to tighten Muir's ill-fitting ABC News-branded jacket in a way that shows off his chiseled torso.

How the internet reacted? 'Nice jacket bro. Glad you look nice and svelte with those clothes line pegs, while our city burns to the ground,' television producer Jack Osbourne wrote.

Others also chimed in, calling Muir 'pathetic' and 'narcissistic.'

Meanwhile, Donald Trump Jr said, David Muir, the supposed moderator of my father's presidential debate, who instead chose to be a participant, is so vain that as people in Los Angeles are losing everything, he used clothes pins to make his fake fireman's jacket more form fitting. Sick!

It is to be noted, "Using clothespins to cinch ill-fitting clothes is a standard television style maneuvering for when more traditional tailoring is unavailable," as per New York Post.

The akward situation comes amidst a feud between Muir and fellow ABC News anchor George Stephanopoulos. The tension between the two has been well-documented, and they are now rarely seen on screen together, as reported by Oliver Darcy in a holiday edition of the Status newsletter.

New LA-area fire prompts more evacuations A new fire prompted evacuations Thursday in and around Los Angeles even as firefighters aided by calmer winds saw the first signs of successfully beating back the region’s deadly and devastating wildfires, while the enormity of the devastation started to emerge.

The fast-growing Kenneth Fire started in the late afternoon in the San Fernando Valley near the West Hills neighborhood and close to Ventura County. The evacuation order covered parts of Ventura and Los Angeles counties.