Watch: Air Force training jet crashes into school in Bangladesh's Dhaka

The Bangladesh Army’s public relations office issued a brief statement saying that the downed F-7 BGI aircraft belonged to the Air Force.

Livemint
Updated21 Jul 2025, 02:39 PM IST
Officials trying to douse the fire at a Bangladesh Air Force training aircraft that crashed onto a school campus in Dhaka’s northern Uttara.
Officials trying to douse the fire at a Bangladesh Air Force training aircraft that crashed onto a school campus in Dhaka’s northern Uttara. (X)

A Bangladesh Air Force training aircraft on Monday crashed onto a school campus in Dhaka’s northern Uttara area, killing at least 1 person and injuring others, PTI quoted the military and a fire official as saying.

The report added that aircraft crashed on a campus of the Milestone School and College in Dhaka’s Uttara area, where the children were present. Television footage showed fire and smoke billowing from the site of the crash.

Jamuna TV reported that at least 13 people, including students, were injured. Fire and rescuers from the military arrived at the scene.

Confirming the crash, the Bangladesh Army’s public relations office issued a brief statement saying that the downed F-7 BGI aircraft belonged to the Air Force. Apart from stating the death of one person died and four others were injured, no other details were provided.

More to follow...

Stay updated with the latest Trending, India , World and United States news.

Business NewsNewsWorldWatch: Air Force training jet crashes into school in Bangladesh's Dhaka
MoreLess

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.