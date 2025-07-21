Watch: Air Force training jet crashes into school in Bangladesh's Dhaka

A Bangladesh Air Force training aircraft on Monday crashed onto a school campus in Dhaka’s northern Uttara area, killing at least 1 person and injuring others, PTI quoted the military and a fire official as saying.

The report added that aircraft crashed on a campus of the Milestone School and College in Dhaka’s Uttara area, where the children were present. Television footage showed fire and smoke billowing from the site of the crash.

Jamuna TV reported that at least 13 people, including students, were injured. Fire and rescuers from the military arrived at the scene.

Confirming the crash, the Bangladesh Army’s public relations office issued a brief statement saying that the downed F-7 BGI aircraft belonged to the Air Force. Apart from stating the death of one person died and four others were injured, no other details were provided.