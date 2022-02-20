WATCH. Air India plane lands safely in London amid storm Eunice. Pilots praised

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
A video has gone viral on social media of their Boeing Dreamliner aircraft that made a safe and smooth landing into London's Heathrow airport on Friday. Captains Anchit Bhardwaj and Aditya Rao were at the controls.
The two Air India pilots were praised for their skillful landing and their expertise. The video of their feat has taken the internet by storm.
This comes as Storm Eunice that rang London's first-ever "red" weather warning which forced many airplanes to abort landing or circle around the airport, also known as "go-around".
In the video one can hear the commentator say, “very skilled Indian pilot" as the Dreamliner makes a safe landing. As the storm buffeted the Heathrow runway 27L, 'Big Jet TV', a YouTube channel that livestreams aircraft landings and take-offs, was heard praising the Indian pilots.
Storm Eunice is one of the most powerful tempests in Europe since the "Great Storm" hit Britain and northern France in 1987.
Transport services including flights, trains and ferries across Western Europe have been severely disrupted due to the storm Eunice.
Storm Eunice has also resulted in cutting off power to over 140,000 homes in England and 80,000 homes and businesses in Ireland. Millions of citizens of UK and Ireland have been bound to take shelter in their homes.
