WATCH. Air India plane lands safely in London amid storm Eunice. Pilots praised

Tata Group-operated Air India flights have been in the talks since the Tata Sons acquired the airlines company back from the Government of India.

However, this time it was more about the pilots than the airlines themselves.

A video has gone viral on social media of their Boeing Dreamliner aircraft that made a safe and smooth landing into London's Heathrow airport on Friday. Captains Anchit Bhardwaj and Aditya Rao were at the controls.

The two Air India pilots were praised for their skillful landing and their expertise. The video of their feat has taken the internet by storm.

This comes as Storm Eunice that rang London's first-ever "red" weather warning which forced many airplanes to abort landing or circle around the airport, also known as "go-around".

In the video one can hear the commentator say, "very skilled Indian pilot" as the Dreamliner makes a safe landing. As the storm buffeted the Heathrow runway 27L, 'Big Jet TV', a YouTube channel that livestreams aircraft landings and take-offs, was heard praising the Indian pilots.

"Looks like he has got it. Winds are gusting. Yeah, very skilled Indian pilot there," the commentator can be heard saying in the video.

The video also shows other planes managing to land safely amid strong gusty winds.

The airplane comes very low to ground, although very shakily and lands safely on the runway before moving closer to the airport.

Air India also praised their pilots. "Our skilled pilots landed in London when many other airlines couldn't," said an Air India official.

Former IPS Kiran Bedi also took to twitter to praise the pilots. "Air India Flight lands safely in London in the middle of ongoing Storm Eunice . High praise for the skilled AI pilot," her tweet read.

Storm Eunice is one of the most powerful tempests in Europe since the "Great Storm" hit Britain and northern France in 1987.

Transport services including flights, trains and ferries across Western Europe have been severely disrupted due to the storm Eunice.

Storm Eunice has also resulted in cutting off power to over 140,000 homes in England and 80,000 homes and businesses in Ireland. Millions of citizens of UK and Ireland have been bound to take shelter in their homes.

