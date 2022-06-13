The jury for the high profile televised defamation suit, ruled that Heard was to pay Depp $10.35 million in damages and Depp was to pay $2 million to Heard in damages
The Johnny Depp and Amber Heard defamation trial that went on for six weeks resulted in the jury ruling in favour of Johnny Depp. The jury found Depp's ex- wife Amber heard guilty on three counts and Depp guilty on one count of the three.
The high profile televised defamation suit that went on in the civil court of Virginia, ruled that Heard was to pay Depp $10.35 million in damages and Depp was to pay $2 million to Heard in damages.
Weeks later Amber Heard has opened up about the trail's verdict.
In an interview with Today's Savannah Guthrie, which will air on NBC later this week, the 36 year -year old Aquaman star has blamed the social media's role in the decision of her trial.
A clip was shared by Today Show on twitter, Heard is seen saying "I don't blame them," she said, adding, "I actually understand. He's (Mr Depp) is a beloved character and people feel they know him. He's a fantastic actor."
Watch the video here
Heard assured that she understood why the jury rules in favour of the Pirates' of the Caribbean star Johnny Depp. Heard also pointed out that she felt it was unfair how the extended negative social media coverage was imposed on her.
"I don't care what one thinks about me or what judgments you want to make about what happened in the privacy of my own home, in my marriage, behind closed doors. I don't presume the average person should know those things. And so I don't take it personally," she said.
"But even somebody who is sure I'm deserving of all this hate and vitriol, even if you think that I'm lying, you still couldn't look me in the eye and tell me that you think on social media there's been a fair representation. You cannot tell me that you think that this has been fair," Heard added.
While the trial was going on, social media had been replete with Depp's supporters who decided that Heard had been lying and also created memes out of Heard's testimony. She was subjected to a smear campaigns and trolls.
Hashtags including #justiceforjohnnydepp and #amberheardisguilty had taken the internet by storm during the highly televised trial.
Jurors in Virginia were ordered strictly not to read about or research the case, and they were also ordered to stay off social media. However, Heard's legal team insisted that social media did impact the case.
As per Today, Heard's attorney Elaine Charlson Bredehoft said that there was no way the jury couldn't have been influenced by social media. "It was horrible," she said. However, Depp's attorneys, Benjamin Chew and Camille Vasquez, said there was "no reason to believe the jurors violated their oath" by engaging on social media.
On 1 June, a seven-person jury unanimously found "clear and convincing evidence" that Heard had defamed Depp on three counts.
Earlier, actor Johnny Depp had extended the celebrations by thanking his fans for showing support all through the trial. Meanwhile, lashing out at the verdict and Depp's gesture, Heard said, “It is a setback. It sets back the idea that violence against women is to be taken seriously".
“As Johnny Depp says he's 'moving forward,' women's rights are moving backward," Heard's spokesperson's comment was quoted by Today.com.
“As Johnny Depp says he's 'moving forward,' women's rights are moving backward," Heard's spokesperson's comment was quoted by Today.com.