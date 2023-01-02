Watch: Amid rising inflation in Pakistan, people fill cooking gas in plastic balloon2 min read . Updated: 02 Jan 2023, 05:37 PM IST
People in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province used plastic bags to store LPG.
Cooking Gas crisis in Pakistan has aggravated to a great level. Videos circulating on social media show that people in Pakistan were forced to use plastic balloons to fulfill their LPG (cooking gas) needs. Due to a lack of supply, people in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province used plastic bags to store LPG.