Watch: Amid rising inflation in Pakistan, people fill cooking gas in plastic balloon

Cooking Gas crisis in Pakistan has aggravated to a great level. Videos circulating on social media show that people in Pakistan were forced to use plastic balloons to fulfill their LPG (cooking gas) needs. Due to a lack of supply, people in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province used plastic bags to store LPG.

Local media reports state that people in the Hangu city have been without a gas connection for the past two years, whereas people in the Karak district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa have not had one since 2007.

In videos posted to social media, people could be seen storing gas in plastic bags. Nevertheless, these videos haven't yet been confirmed.

The Dawn reported that, to offset the effects of unintended subsidies, the Pakistani government increased the prices of wheat flour, sugar, and ghee for sale through the Utility Stores Corporation (USC) by 25 to 62 percent with immediate effect.

“The beneficiaries of the Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) would be exempt from the price increase, while the limit for subsidised purchases from the USC has also been curtailed," the report said.

Dawn's report further stated, “However, their monthly purchasing limits have been capped to avoid the misuse of subsidies. Therefore, BISP beneficiaries under PMT-32 would be allowed to purchase a maximum of 40kg of wheat flour, 5kg of sugar and 5kg of ghee per month."

In accordance with the new rates, the price of sugar has increased by 27% to 89 kg from 70 kg, while the price of ghee has increased by 375 kg from 75 kg. The cost of wheat flour has also increased by 62%, from 40 rupees to 64.8 per kg.

Dawn has further stated in its report, “Authorities, however, have recently cracked down on the use of plastic bags to store gas. The public utility has outlawed the practice, declaring it a safety threat."

It also said that instead of conditions improving the business has since moved underground. Shop owners only accomodate the requests of those clients who they think won't call the police.

