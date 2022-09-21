Watch | Anand Mahindra shares viral video of Onam celebrations in Antarctica

Tech savvy Anand Mahindra did not miss the chance to share the viral video of the beautiful flower arrangements carved on ice bringing much needed warmth in Antarctica
Listen to this article
With the week-long Onam celebrations organised by the Kerala Government concluding earlier this week on Monday, not surprisingly Indians across the world appear to still be in a joyous mood and a viral video is making rounds as a proof. The video shows Indians carving out a flower carpet known as Pookalam in Antarctica, naturally, the tech savvy Anand Mahindra did not miss the video of the beautiful flower arrangements carved on ice bringing much needed warmth.
Mahindra shared the video with a caption appreciating the sheer beauty of the symbolic gesture by those who couldn't be back home in India with their loved ones, “you cannot prevent Indians from celebrating Onam. Even in Antarctica. Outstanding," he wrote.
Meanwhile, the week-long Onam celebrations organised by the Kerala Government concluded on Monday evening, with the Tourism Minister P A Mohammed Riyas noting that all efforts will be made to take the event to the global stage next year by planning it big on the lines of Spain's La Tomatina festival. The state-wide Onam celebrations, which began on September 6 concluded on Monday evening with colourful cultural pageantry in the state capital.
"The Tourism Department will make all efforts to take the event to the global stage by planning it big on the lines of Spain’s La Tomatina festival next year," the minister said. Minister for General Education, V Sivankutty, presided over the function. This year's Onam celebrations turned out to be a remarkable one with the overwhelming participation of the public and the stupendous performances of scores of artistes.
Actor Asif Ali, who was the chief guest, termed the tremendous success of Onam celebrations as a great achievement by the State Government and the Kerala Tourism Department. MLAs IB Satheesh and D K Murali, Councillor Reena, Kerala Tourism Director, PB Nooh, were also present.
Earlier, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan flagged off the cultural procession at Manaveeyam Veedhi in the state capital, marking the finale of the festival that enthralled people across the state since last Tuesday. The show offered vivid glimpses into the diverse artistic and cultural heritage of the country and the state, featuring spectacular floats and a variety of classical and folk traditions.
The pageantry featured around 76 floats and 77 art forms, 10 of which were from other states. The show ended at East Fort, after wending its way through the heart of the city from Vellayambalam.