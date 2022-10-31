Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Subscribe
My Readse-paperNewslettersIFSC Code Finder NewWeb StoriesMintGenieFor You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.
Switch to the app Download App
e-paper
Home / News / World /  Watch: Apple iPhone 14 workers run away with whatever they have amid report of 20,000 infected by COVID in China factory

Watch: Apple iPhone 14 workers run away with whatever they have amid report of 20,000 infected by COVID in China factory

2 min read . 01:02 PM ISTSounak Mukhopadhyay
In this photo taken from video footage and released by Hangpai Xingyang, people with suitcases and bags are seen leaving from a Foxconn compound in Zhengzhou in central China's Henan Province on Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022. Workers in a Foxconn facility in the central Chinese city of Zhengzhou appear to have left the facility to avoid COVID-19 curbs, with many traveling by foot days after an unknown number of factory workers were quarantined in the facility following a virus outbreak. (Hangpai Xingyang via AP)

Workers have run away from an iPhone 14 factory in Zhengzhou, China amid COVID scare.

After several coworkers were placed in quarantine as a result of a coronavirus outbreak, workers who assemble Apple's iPhone 14 have left their workplace in northern China to escape COVID-19 limitations. Videos of people who appeared to be Foxconn employees leaping over fences and moving down a road while carrying their possessions have been making the rounds on Chinese social media platforms.

After several coworkers were placed in quarantine as a result of a coronavirus outbreak, workers who assemble Apple's iPhone 14 have left their workplace in northern China to escape COVID-19 limitations. Videos of people who appeared to be Foxconn employees leaping over fences and moving down a road while carrying their possessions have been making the rounds on Chinese social media platforms.

One of the biggest facilities in China assembling goods for Apple, including its most recent iPhone 14 handsets, is the Foxconn facility in Zhengzhou, Henan province, which has space for up to 350,000 people. Foxconn did not immediately respond to a request for comment by the Associated Press.

One of the biggest facilities in China assembling goods for Apple, including its most recent iPhone 14 handsets, is the Foxconn facility in Zhengzhou, Henan province, which has space for up to 350,000 people. Foxconn did not immediately respond to a request for comment by the Associated Press.

It is unknown how many employees work at the Zhengzhou factory now, how many have left, and how many were impacted by the COVID-19 curbs at the factory. Earlier, the business disputed rumours that 20,000 workers at the plant had COVID-19 infections.

It is unknown how many employees work at the Zhengzhou factory now, how many have left, and how many were impacted by the COVID-19 curbs at the factory. Earlier, the business disputed rumours that 20,000 workers at the plant had COVID-19 infections.

Also Read: Do you have COVID cough? Here’s how to find out

Also Read: Do you have COVID cough? Here’s how to find out

Cities have been put on lockdown as a result of outbreaks. Shanghai Disney Resort said that it would close as of October 31 for an extended period of time to comply with the requirements of pandemic prevention and control in the wake of the most recent wave of infections.

Cities have been put on lockdown as a result of outbreaks. Shanghai Disney Resort said that it would close as of October 31 for an extended period of time to comply with the requirements of pandemic prevention and control in the wake of the most recent wave of infections.

The events reveal escalating public resentment of China's "zero-COVID" policy, in which the state attempts to halt outbreaks by requiring stringent testing, isolation, and lockdown procedures whenever diseases are discovered.

The events reveal escalating public resentment of China's "zero-COVID" policy, in which the state attempts to halt outbreaks by requiring stringent testing, isolation, and lockdown procedures whenever diseases are discovered.

Also Read: You may still get COVID even if you’re vaccinated; watch out for these 5 symptoms

Also Read: You may still get COVID even if you’re vaccinated; watch out for these 5 symptoms

Some of the footage that reportedly showed employees fleeing the building couldn't all be confirmed. It wasn't apparent if the employees exiting the building were authorised to depart or if they had escaped. The park expressed regret for the inconvenience and promised to offer refunds or exchanges to anyone who would be negatively impacted by its closure in an online message.

Some of the footage that reportedly showed employees fleeing the building couldn't all be confirmed. It wasn't apparent if the employees exiting the building were authorised to depart or if they had escaped. The park expressed regret for the inconvenience and promised to offer refunds or exchanges to anyone who would be negatively impacted by its closure in an online message.

Food and beverages were left out for the Foxconn employees by volunteers from neighbouring villages. One of these volunteers was assigned the responsibility of distributing the goods that his hamlet in Xingyang county had prepared. He asked to only be identified by his surname Zhang out of respect for privacy.

Food and beverages were left out for the Foxconn employees by volunteers from neighbouring villages. One of these volunteers was assigned the responsibility of distributing the goods that his hamlet in Xingyang county had prepared. He asked to only be identified by his surname Zhang out of respect for privacy.

(With AP inputs)

(With AP inputs)

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Sounak Mukhopadhyay

Sounak Mukhopadhyay, who also goes by the name Sounak Mukherjee, has been producing digital news since 2012. He's worked for the International Business Times, The Inquisitr, and Moneycontrol in the past. He's also contributed to Free Press Journal and TheRichest with feature articles. He covers news for a wide range of subjects including business, finance, economy, politics and social media. Before working with digital news publications, he worked as a freelance content writer.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint.Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
OPEN IN APP