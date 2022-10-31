Watch: Apple iPhone 14 workers run away with whatever they have amid report of 20,000 infected by COVID in China factory2 min read . 01:02 PM IST
Workers have run away from an iPhone 14 factory in Zhengzhou, China amid COVID scare.
After several coworkers were placed in quarantine as a result of a coronavirus outbreak, workers who assemble Apple's iPhone 14 have left their workplace in northern China to escape COVID-19 limitations. Videos of people who appeared to be Foxconn employees leaping over fences and moving down a road while carrying their possessions have been making the rounds on Chinese social media platforms.
One of the biggest facilities in China assembling goods for Apple, including its most recent iPhone 14 handsets, is the Foxconn facility in Zhengzhou, Henan province, which has space for up to 350,000 people. Foxconn did not immediately respond to a request for comment by the Associated Press.
It is unknown how many employees work at the Zhengzhou factory now, how many have left, and how many were impacted by the COVID-19 curbs at the factory. Earlier, the business disputed rumours that 20,000 workers at the plant had COVID-19 infections.
Cities have been put on lockdown as a result of outbreaks. Shanghai Disney Resort said that it would close as of October 31 for an extended period of time to comply with the requirements of pandemic prevention and control in the wake of the most recent wave of infections.
The events reveal escalating public resentment of China's "zero-COVID" policy, in which the state attempts to halt outbreaks by requiring stringent testing, isolation, and lockdown procedures whenever diseases are discovered.
Some of the footage that reportedly showed employees fleeing the building couldn't all be confirmed. It wasn't apparent if the employees exiting the building were authorised to depart or if they had escaped. The park expressed regret for the inconvenience and promised to offer refunds or exchanges to anyone who would be negatively impacted by its closure in an online message.
Food and beverages were left out for the Foxconn employees by volunteers from neighbouring villages. One of these volunteers was assigned the responsibility of distributing the goods that his hamlet in Xingyang county had prepared. He asked to only be identified by his surname Zhang out of respect for privacy.
(With AP inputs)
