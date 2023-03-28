During Cobresal's 3-1 victory over Colo-Colo in Chile's top soccer league, Argentine goalkeeper Leandro Requena scored what could be the longest-range goal in history. Requena took a seemingly innocuous goal kick with his team already leading 2-0 in the 77th minute.

The ball bounced over the Colo-Colo goalkeeper Brayan Cortés, who was well outside of his penalty area, and crossed the line. The goal was scored from a distance of 101 metres, according to TNT Sports Chile, which would break the current record of 96.01 metres set by Tom King in 2021.

Requena told Radio Bio Bio that the distance of the goal was likely to be over 100 metres because the professional soccer pitch area is five metres, and the pitch's size was 105 metres by 68 metres. He expressed his personal satisfaction and happiness for the club and Chilean football, as being part of such an event and making history was fulfilling for him.

Requena also revealed that Cobresal's stadium's altitude of 2,400 metres above sea level might have played a part in his remarkable goal. He wanted to take the kick quickly, as his team has done many times at altitude, to catch the opponent off guard.

Requena's goal prompted Cobresal's manager, Juan Silva, to apply for a Guinness World Record. During the interview with Radio Bio Bio, Requena stated that he inquired with Juan about the possibility of applying for the record and was informed that the application would undoubtedly be submitted.

The current size recommended by FIFA for a professional soccer pitch is 105 metres by 68 metres, with an area of five metres. Requena estimated that his goal was over 100 metres because of the pitch's size and the distance between the penalty area and where he took the goal kick. Guinness World Records has, however, stated that it is yet to receive an application for the record.

Requena's impressive goal helped Cobresal secure a 3-1 victory over Colo-Colo. It also earned him worldwide recognition for his skillful execution, which could lead to a Guinness World Record.

