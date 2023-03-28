Watch Argentine goalkeeper score from goal kick from the other end; is this a Guinness World Record?2 min read . Updated: 28 Mar 2023, 11:49 AM IST
Argentine goalkeeper Leandro Requena may have scored the longest-range goal in history.
During Cobresal's 3-1 victory over Colo-Colo in Chile's top soccer league, Argentine goalkeeper Leandro Requena scored what could be the longest-range goal in history. Requena took a seemingly innocuous goal kick with his team already leading 2-0 in the 77th minute.
