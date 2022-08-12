Watch: Armed man takes hostage in bank to access his own ‘trapped money’ in Lebanon2 min read . Updated: 12 Aug 2022, 05:25 PM IST
- The man was identified as Bassam al-Sheikh Hussein, a 42-year-old food-delivery driver
Facing a severe man-made economic crisis since 2019, a tale of utter desperation emerged out of West Asian country Lebanon, when a video went viral on social media showing a man who entered a bank and held several people hostage, demanding access to his own ‘trapped money ’. The incident took place in Beirut, according to the video. The Beirut police tried to calm the person down, who eventually gave in after a seven hour long stand-off.