Watch: Beirut’s giant silos collapse on 2-year anniversary of mega-blast3 min read . Updated: 04 Aug 2022, 09:32 PM IST
A large block of Beirut’s giant port grain silos, shredded by a massive explosion two years ago, collapsed today
A large block of Beirut’s giant port grain silos, shredded by a massive explosion two years ago, collapsed today
Listen to this article
Wrecked by a massive explosion two years ago, a large block of Beirut’s giant port grain silos collapsed on Thursday. This happened while hundreds of protesters marched in the Lebanese capital marking the second anniversary of the tragedy and demanding justice for the victims who died in the massive explosion.