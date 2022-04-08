Watch | Boeing jet skids off runway, breaks in two during emergency landing

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
The aircraft was bound for Guatemala from the Juan Santamaria international airport. It was forced to return 25 minutes later for an emergency landing due to a mechanical failure
A Boeing Co. 757 cargo jet broke in two after skidding off the runway in an airport in Costa Rica.
Viral footage on social media showed that a yellow plane emblazoned with the DHL logo was doused with firefighting foam where it had landed on a grassy field next to a runway. The tail had detached and a wing had broken.
The crew reported hydraulic problems with the 22-year-old aircraft, and The two pilots escaped without serious injury.