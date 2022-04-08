Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / News / World /  Watch | Boeing jet skids off runway, breaks in two during emergency landing

Watch | Boeing jet skids off runway, breaks in two during emergency landing

A DHL cargo plane is seen after emergency landing at the Juan Santa Maria international airport due to a mechanical problem, in Alajuela, Costa Rica, on April 7, 2022. - The two crew members onboard the plane escaped unharmed. (Photo by Ezequiel BECERRA / AFP)
1 min read . 10:33 AM IST Livemint

The aircraft was bound for Guatemala from the Juan Santamaria international airport. It was forced to return 25 minutes later for an emergency landing due to a mechanical failure

A Boeing Co. 757 cargo jet broke in two after skidding off the runway in an airport in Costa Rica.

Viral footage on social media showed that a yellow plane emblazoned with the DHL logo was doused with firefighting foam where it had landed on a grassy field next to a runway. The tail had detached and a wing had broken.

The aircraft was bound for Guatemala from the Juan Santamaria international airport. It was forced to return 25 minutes later for an emergency landing due to a mechanical failure.

A DHL cargo plane is seen after emergency landing at the Juan Santa Maria international airport due to a mechanical problem, in Alajuela, Costa Rica, on April 7, 2022. - The two crew members onboard the plane escaped unharmed. (Photo by Ezequiel BECERRA / AFP)
The crew reported hydraulic problems with the 22-year-old aircraft, and The two pilots escaped without serious injury.

Thereafter the airport was closed for a few hours which affected around 8,500 passengers and 57 commercial and cargo flights to and from the United States, Central America, Mexico, Canada, and Europe.

