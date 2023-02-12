Six days after a massive earthquake shocked parts of Turkey and Syria, the death toll from the tragedy has crossed 28,000. During these moments of crises, many stories of unparalleled bravery are also popping up. In a new video, as the earthquake shook the buildings, nurses from a hospital can be seen running into the neo-natal unit to stop the baby incubators from falling.

The video is reported to be from Gaziantep, one of the worst-affected cities in Turkey.

“Video from the night of the #Turkiye #earthquake showing how 2 brave nurses - instead of fleeing - ran into the neonatal care unit at #Gaziantep Hospital to stop the baby incubators falling over," Andrew Hopkins, a Turkish journalist said while sharing the video.

Video from the night of the #Turkiye #earthquake showing how 2 brave nurses - instead of fleeing - ran into the neonatal care unit at #Gaziantep Hospital to stop the baby incubators falling over.#TurkiyeDeprem #TurkiyeEarthquarke #Turkey #TurkeyEarthquake #TurkeyQuake pic.twitter.com/kvLMejP9eX — Andrew Hopkins (@achopkins1) February 12, 2023

In the video, the nurses can be seen holding the baby incubators and even sometimes managing two incubators at the same time. The video is widely shared on social media and has accumulated more than 1,35,000 views.

Such clips which display selflessness and courage during tough times provide the world with the required hope that not everybody is for themselves during tragedies.

After the earthquake, when rescuers were having a hard time pulling people out of the rubble, university student Kerem Cetin who was stuck with her cat named Strawberry asked rescuers to pull out the cat first. The rescuers very carefully secured the cat from the arms of Cetin and then saved the university student also.

Nobody can forget the calm face of seven-year-old girl who despite being under heavy rocks, was shielding her younger brother. “While under the rubble of her collapsed home this beautiful 7yr old Syrian girl has her hand over her little brother's head to protect him. Brave soul They both made it out ok," a user on social media said while sharing the video of the girl.