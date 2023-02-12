Watch: Brave nurses save newborn babies during Turkey earthquake, risk their lives
- During these times of crises, many stories of unparalleled bravery are also popping up and in a new video that is doing rounds on social media
Six days after a massive earthquake shocked parts of Turkey and Syria, the death toll from the tragedy has crossed 28,000. During these moments of crises, many stories of unparalleled bravery are also popping up. In a new video, as the earthquake shook the buildings, nurses from a hospital can be seen running into the neo-natal unit to stop the baby incubators from falling.
