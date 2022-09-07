Congo bridge collapse: A viral video shows a footbridge in Congo collapsing during a inauguration ceremony even as the dignitaries lose balance and struggle to get off the broken bridge
A video, which has now gone viral, shows a footbridge in Congo collapsing during a inauguration ceremony even as the dignitaries lose balance and struggle to get off the broken bridge. Sharply-suited dignitaries gathered to inaugurate a footbridge in the Congolese capital on Monday only for the structure to collapse beneath their feet to the barely concealed delight of onlookers, according to Reuters report.
Just as an organiser cut the ribbon at the ceremony in Kinshasa's Mont-Ngafula district, the bridge buckled, both its handrails broke off, and the central section slumped into the stream a couple of metres below, the Reuters report said.
While spectators are seen shouting in apparent glee as the VIPs struggled to get off the crumpled wreck, as per report, nobody was reported to have been hurt in the incident. One of the last people to climb free was a man in military fatigues and dark glasses who was clutching an unopened bottle of champagne, other footage shared widely on social media showed, as per Reuters report.
