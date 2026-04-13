Watch | Budapest erupts in celebration as historic election ends Trump-ally Orban's 16-year rule in Hungary

Budapest, the capital of Hungary, turned into a party zone well into the early hours on Monday with supporters of the opposition Tisza party celebrated their sweeping victory in crucial election on 12 April, news agencies reported. Videos showed people in large numbers dancing outside pubs and cars honking celebrating the verdict.

The election, which brought a record turnout of 80% based on preliminary data, ended the 16-year rule of right-wing Prime Minister Viktor Orban and for Hungarians toasting and waving flags in the capital city this meant voting for the country's European orientation and a restoration of democracy, eroded by Orban and his government since 2010.

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Orban has conceded defeat marking a setback for his allies in Russia and US President Donald Trump.

Videos on Monday showed Budapest's famous Chain Bridge illuminated in Hungary‘s national colours and along the embankment by the Danube river tens of thousands partied, waving the national and European Union flags with some toasting with champagne in paper cups, as reported by Reuters.

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"I feel amazing! Really amazing! Like, I never thought this would actually happen. I've been praying for this for 16 years so I'm super happy," Szilvia, a Tisza supporter, as people watched the victory speech from opposition leader Peter Magyar, told the news agency.

Orban, a veteran nationalist leader is a Trump ally Orban, a veteran nationalist leader, led Hungary since 2010 after securing four consecutive election victories alongside his Fidesz party. During his 16 years in power, Orban, 62, faced criticism, domestic and international, over various issues, including democratic standards, media freedom, and LGBTQ+ rights.

Orbán was first elected prime minister in 1998 and held that role until 2002. He took power again in 2010 and was reelected to a fourth term in 2022.

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Critics have drawn comparisons between Orban and Trump, citing what they characterize as attacks on governmental institutions, democratic backsliding, and the rollback of civil rights, USA today reported. US Vice President JD Vance was in Hungary days before the elections in what many called ‘last-minute push’ to help Orban.

As Orban conceded defeat, chanting and singing broke out on the city's metro, with people chanting "it's over." Other Tisza supporters celebrated at a rave outside the country's iconic parliament building, Reuters reported

"So, finally, after at least 16 years, we feel like there is a hope. We feel like there is a hope that Hungary can start walking into the right direction," one of the supporters told Reuters.

Orban's Fidesz party had the lowest support in the young generation, the agency said.

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Fidesz, originally launched as an opposition youth movement in the late 1980s, is backed by just 8% of voters aged between 18 and 29, based on a survey by pollster Median, or 22% in the wider 18-39 ​age group, according to Zavecz Research.

I feel amazing! Really amazing! Like, I never thought this would actually happen. I've been praying for this for 16 years so I'm super happy.

Traffic stopped along some of the main boulevards as crowds in front of pubs overflowed and people waved national flags, stopping cars. Hundreds strolled along the bridges spanning the Danube well after midnight.

Orban and his Fidesz party faced a closely contested election on Sunday. As things stand, Tisza was set to win more than the two-thirds majority in parliament — handing a victory to Tisza party 45-year-old leader Peter Magyar.

(With inputs from Reuters and US Today)

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