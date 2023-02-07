Watch: Buildings collapse as 3 massive earthquake hits Turkey
- As per the latest report, more than 4,000 people died so far due to deadly earthquakes in Turkey and Syria.
Turkey was hit by three powerful earthquakes in 24 hours. On Monday, an earthquake of magnitude 7.7 centered in the Pazarcik district jolted Kahramanmaras and hit several provinces, including Gaziantep, Sanliurfa, Diyarbakir, Adana, Adiyaman, Malatya, Osmaniye, Hatay, and Kilis, as per the Anadolu Agency report. Later in the day, a 7.6 magnitude earthquake centered in Kahramanmaras's Elbistan district jolted the region. The earthquake was also felt in several neighboring countries, including Lebanon and Syria. Later, another earthquake of magnitude 6.0 striked central Turkey.
