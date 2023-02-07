Turkey was hit by three powerful earthquakes in 24 hours. On Monday, an earthquake of magnitude 7.7 centered in the Pazarcik district jolted Kahramanmaras and hit several provinces, including Gaziantep, Sanliurfa, Diyarbakir, Adana, Adiyaman, Malatya, Osmaniye, Hatay, and Kilis, as per the Anadolu Agency report. Later in the day, a 7.6 magnitude earthquake centered in Kahramanmaras's Elbistan district jolted the region. The earthquake was also felt in several neighboring countries, including Lebanon and Syria. Later, another earthquake of magnitude 6.0 striked central Turkey.

As per the latest report, more than 4,000 people died so far due to deadly earthquakes in Turkey and Syria.

Numerous videos shared by users on social media showed many buildings collapsed in many cities of Turkey. One such video was shared from Sanliurfa City. A multistory apartment building toppled onto the street in a cloud of dust as bystanders screamed, the video showed.

Another footage captured the terrifying moment of the collapse of a building in Turkey's Kahramanmaraş.

Footage captures the terrifying moment of the collapse of a building in Turkey's Kahramanmaraş. Developers and building inspectors have a lot to answer for. pic.twitter.com/s8hZbqBrxP — Borzou Daragahi 🖊🗒 (@borzou) February 6, 2023

A CCTV footage of a store near the city of Gaziantep reportedly captured the powerful earthquake that lasted for about 90 seconds.

MORE: Duration of Syria/Turkey #earthquake indicated by this reported video from Gaziantep of the 90 seconds+ 7.8 quake 22km away from the epicenter. pic.twitter.com/eym1zwb2hS — Afshin Rattansi (@afshinrattansi) February 6, 2023

Rescue operation in Turkey is underway as they hope to pull more survivors from the rubble after three earthquakes which toppled thousands of buildings across a wide region. Survivors cried out for help from within mountains of debris as first responders contended with rain and snow. Workers carefully pulled away slabs of concrete and reached for bodies as desperate families waited for news of loved ones.

Thousands were left homeless in the cold. In the Turkish city of Gaziantep, a provincial capital about 33 kilometers (20 miles) from the epicentre, people took refuge in shopping malls, stadiums, mosques and community centres.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan stated that the country was shaken by the "biggest disaster" with the earthquake since the 1939 Erzincan earthquake.

As per Associated press, thousands of buildings were reported collapsed in a wide area extending from Syria’s cities of Aleppo and Hama to Turkey’s Diyarbakir, more than 330 kilometers (200 miles) to the northeast. In Turkey alone, more than 5,600 buildings were destroyed, authorities said. Hospitals were damaged, and one collapsed in the city of Iskenderun. Temperatures fell close to freezing overnight, worsening conditions for people trapped under rubble or left homeless.

In Kahramanmaras, north of Hatay, entire families gathered around fires and wrapped themselves in blankets to stay warm.

Many governments have rushed to dispatch aid, personnel and equipment to help the rescue efforts in quake-stricken areas of Turkey and Syria.

The European Union has mobilised search and rescue teams to help Turkey, while the 27-nation bloc's Copernicus satellite system has been activated to provide emergency mapping services. At least 13 member countries have offered assistance.

White House National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby said the Biden administration was sending two, 79-person urban search and rescue teams to support Turkey’s efforts. India too has sent Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR) capabilities. The 1st batch of earthquake relief material has left for Turkey, along with NDRF Search & Rescue Teams, specially trained dog squads, medical supplies, drilling machines & other necessary equipment.

India's Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR) capabilites in action.



The 1st batch of earthquake relief material leaves for Türkiye, along with NDRF Search & Rescue Teams, specially trained dog squads, medical supplies, drilling machines & other necessary equipment. pic.twitter.com/pB3ewcH1Gr — Arindam Bagchi (@MEAIndia) February 6, 2023

Britain is sending 76 search-and-rescue specialists with equipment and dogs, as well as an emergency medical team, to Turkey. The U.K. also says it’s in contact with the U.N. about getting support to victims in Syria. China’s Red Cross Society is providing the Turkish Red Crescent and the Syrian Red Crescent with $200,000 each in cash humanitarian assistance. The society said Tuesday it will send further humanitarian aid if needed.

The region sits on top of major fault lines and is frequently shaken by earthquakes. Some 18,000 were killed in similarly powerful earthquakes that hit northwest Turkey in 1999.

(With inputs from agencies)