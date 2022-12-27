Watch: Cristiano Ronaldo gifted 2.50 cr Rolls Royce by partner on Christmas

Watch: Cristiano Ronaldo gifted ₹2.50 cr Rolls Royce by partner on Christmas2 min read . 03:09 PM IST
- On Christmas, Georgina Rodriguez shared a video on social media platform Instagram, where she gifts Ronaldo a ₹2.50 crore Rolls Royce luxury car.
Portugal national football team's forward Cristiano Ronaldo, might have missed out on winning the Qatar FIFA World Cup 2022, however, his partner Georgina Rodriguez knows how to life up the spirits of the 37 year old.
On Christmas, 25 December, Rodriguez shared a video on social media platform Instagram, where she gifts Ronaldo a ₹2.50 crore Rolls Royce luxury car. She captioned the post as ‘a magic Christmas night’. In the video one can also see a few Louis Vuitton bags, and some bicycles as gifts for the kids.
Ronaldo's contract with Manchester United was terminated a month ago when the FIFA world Cup was going on. Later he has been signed by Saudi club Al Nassr.
In the video the Rolls Royce is seen wrapped in a giant ribbon. An unassuming Ronaldo is seen walking up to a gate with his daughter in tow. When the gate slides, one can see his amazed look when he sees the luxury car.
Ronaldo later posted a picture of the Rolls Royce as his Instagram story with a message for Rodriguez. "Thank you, my love," Ronaldo.
The car has been reported to be a Rolls Royce Phantom, which is valued around GBP 250,000 (INR 2.50 crore), as per Mirror UK.
The Mirror UK has reported that Ronaldo will undergo a medical test to complete the £173 million-a-year transfer to Saudi's Al Nassr.
CR7 left Manchester United in an acrimonious fashion with a ‘mutual agreement’ after an interview with Piers Morgan. Since the exit from ManU, Ronaldo's options have steadily decreased, with Bayern Munich and Real Madrid both ruling themselves out of signing him.
Reports have revealed that the Portugal national teams' s forward has found it increasingly difficult to land an European Football club. Al Nassr remains the frontrunner to bag the much coveted footballer. The Mirror UK has also reported that Al Nassr will hopefully announce Ronaldo's arrival in time for the start of the January transfer window.
Ronaldo didn't have the best of campaign with Portugal in the FIFA World Cup 2022. After starting all of United's group-stage games, the veteran forward was left on the bench for the Round of 16 and quarter-final matches.
Portugal were eventually knocked out of the competition in the last 8 stage, suffering a 0-1 defeat at the hands of Morocco.
Not long after the conclusion of Portugal's World Cup campaign, Ronaldo all but confirmed that he has played his last match for Portugal on the international stage. Though he didn't confirm if he would be retiring from international duty, he has left it all in the open, waiting for fate to decide what's in store for him.
