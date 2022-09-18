Watch | 'Dangerous' typhoon Nanmadol slams Japan even as millions take shelter

Typhoon Nanmadol reportedly made landfall in southwestern Japan on Sunday night, even as authorities urged millions of people to take shelter from the powerful storm's high winds and torrential rain. The Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA) said the storm officially made landfall around 7 pm local time (1000 GMT) as its eyewall arrived near Kagoshima city, adding that it was packing gusts of up to 234 kilometres (146 miles) per hour and had already dumped up to 500 mm of rain in less than 24 hours on parts of southwestern Kyushu region.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}