David Beckham earlier said he was enjoying eating pringles, doughnuts and sandwiches while sipping coffee together with other people waiting along with him.
David Beckham waited 13 hours in a queue to see the Queen’s coffee. And, when he finally managed to get close to the monarch in her lying-in state, he was in tears. As he observed the Queen's casket, Beckham lowered his head slowly and fixed his gaze on the ground.
On September 16, at approximately 3:25 PM (local time), Beckham was seen inside Westminster Hall, more than 13 hours after initially being noticed in the line. Beckham told reporters that he had been waiting for more than 12 hours while still in line earlier.
While waiting in the queue with fellow British citizens who came together to pay their respects to the deceased Queen, he said, “We all want to be here together. We all want to experience something where we celebrate the amazon life of our Queen. Something like this today is meant to be shared together."
The legendary British football player said he was enjoying eating pringles, doughnuts and sandwiches while sipping coffee together with other people waiting along with him. One of the people who had been waiting alongside Beckham told the BBC that she had “big respect for him" for paying respect to the Queen the way he wanted to.
Beckham talked about how fortunate he was to have met the Queen several times and how proud he was to represent England's national football team. Beckham claimed to have come on behalf of his grandparents, who, if they were still living, would have joined the line, as he had grown up in a Royalist family.
He always wanted to represent his country and to be the captain of his country, Beckham said. He said it had “meant so much" every time that he sang “God Save The Queen" while wearing “those Three Lion shirts" and had his armband.
When asked about how his knees were after having waited for such long hours, he said his knees were fine. But, the back and the feet felt terrible, he laughed as he answered the question.
Tens of thousands of mourners lined up to pay their respects as Queen Elizabeth II lay in state on September 16. King Charles III and his siblings stood watch by her coffin as they were advised that their wait could last up to 24 hours.
