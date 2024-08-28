Wade Wilson, who shares a name with a Marvel character, received 4,000 message in prison. The ‘Deadpool Killer’ showed no emotion while he was given a death sentence.

Wade Wilson, known as the "Deadpool Killer", has been given a death sentence for murdering two women in Florida in 2019. The 30-year-old heavily tattooed man showed no emotion when his death sentence was announced.

The murders were extremely violent and deliberate, with the second killing being particularly planned and ruthless, according to Circuit Judge Nicholas Thompson.

Despite the brutality of his actions, Wilson received numerous love letters and explicit photos from admirers during his five years in prison.

Wilson received nearly 4,000 messages while in prison. Many women pleaded with the judge to spare his life, with some even sending explicit photos. Authorities had to block many such images due to their inappropriate nature.

Some even wrote to the judge, arguing that Wilson's behaviour was different when he was on medication and urging the judge to disregard his tattoos and swastika.

Wilson's lawyers claimed he had brain damage due to drug addiction and faced emotional issues after being abandoned by his birth parents. His adoptive parents requested the court spare him from the death penalty, expressing that he still had humanity in him.

Deadpool murders In June, Wilson was convicted of murdering Kristine Melton, 35, and Diane Ruiz, 43, in October 2019. Due to the severity of the crimes, Thompson saw no reason to reject the jury's recommendation for the death penalty. According to the prosecutors, Wilson strangled Melton in her house following a drug-influenced sexual encounter.

Wade Wilson, who shares a name with a Marvel character, later took Melton's car and used her phone to contact his girlfriend, Melissa Montanez, 41. He attacked Montanez, but she declined to get in the vehicle.

Wilson met Ruiz in Cape Coral while she was asking for directions. He invited her into his car, where he later confessed to strangling her. After throwing her out, he ran over her repeatedly, describing her body as looking like spaghetti during the trial.