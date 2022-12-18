Watch: Deepika Padukone, Iker Casillas unveil FIFA World Cup trophy

Watch: Deepika Padukone, Iker Casillas unveil FIFA World Cup trophy2 min read . 10:02 PM IST
- Notably, Deepika Padukone is the first global actor to do so in the history of FIFA.
Bollywood actor Deepika Padukone, who flew off to Qatar, two days ago, unveiled the FIFA World Cup 2022 trophy along with Former Spanish player Iker Casillas ahead of the kick off of the final match between France and Argentina.
Padukone, who is the global brand ambassador of Louis Vuitton, has recently been at the centre of controversy in India, for the song Besharam Rang which features her and Shah Rukh Khan for the movie Pathaan.
On the morning of 18 December, Padukone has offered a sneak peek of the Jules Rimet Trophy trunk book by Louis Vuitton - a brand that has custom-made the trophy trunk for the world cup.
The final of match for the prestigious FIFA World Cup 20222 is between the Lionel Messi-led Argentina and Hugo Lloris-led France.
Ahead of the Argentina vs France match, Deepika along with Former Spanish player Iker Casillas unveiled the FIFA World Trophy.
See the video here
At the event Padukone donned a a white shirt with loose black pants and she toped up with tan coloured leather overcoat and a statement belt. She finished her look with a sleek bun.
She walked to the field of the Lusail Stadium alongside Iker, who held the golden trophy. Notably, Deepika Padukone is the first global actor to do so in the history of FIFA.
In the final match Argentina has scored two goals against France int he first half itself, while France has been stuck defending. Argentina's two goals were scored by Lionel Messi and Angel Di Maria.
After 63 scintillating football matches over 29 days in Qatar, the FIFA World Cup 2022 is into its grand finale with a mouth-watering Argentina vs France final at the Lusail Stadium in Doha.
Argentina's run at the Qatar World Cup began with an upset loss against Saudi Arabia in the Group C but the La Albiceleste have since recovered splendidly, spearheaded by an inspired Lionel Messi.
Heading into the final, Lionel Messi has scored five goals and laid down three assists, which makes him the frontrunner for the FIFA World Cup 2022 Golden Boot, just ahead of France's Kylian Mbappe, who has as many goals but two assists.
The race for the FIFA World Cup 2022 Golden Boot will also be decided in the FIFA World Cup 2022 final today! Argentine youngster Julian Alvarez and French veteran Olivier Giroud are also in the running with four goals each so far.
(With inputs from ANI)
