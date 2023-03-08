Tipping your delivery agent for the food they deliver come rain, shine or snow is something customers have often considered. However, there has been no clear definition of how much should be tipped, or how much tip is enough tip.

While most exchanges are silent and accepted between the delivery agent and the customer, a particular delivery executive believed that a $8 tip or ₹650 is still not enough.

A video of the exchange has been posted online where the DoorDash delivery executive refuses to deliver the food citing that $8 delivery tip is not enough. The YouTube video is that of a door camera.

In the video the delivery person rings the bell of the house and requests the patron to talk to them. Reason- They drove forty minutes to deliver the food and $8 as delivery tip is not enough.

The driver further explained that they drove to Commack, Long Island to pick up the order and then travel to Smithtown, which was allegedly 40 minutes away.

“It’s not, you need to try and drive it. I just drove it, it’s 40 minutes. It’s 12 and a half miles," the driver is heard saying.

To which the patron said, "“What the h–l are you looking for? I gave an $8 tip."

Then suddenly, she picks up the food package and leaves the customer's residence. Before leaving, she said to the camera that she is going to return the food.

Since being posted on the YouTube channel 'Driver Man', the ring footage has been viewed over 1.5 million times.

The outburst of the driver took many netizens by surprise. Many slammed her for being over demanding as most workers in the industry are used to getting 15 percent or less as a tip.

One user wrote, "This woman has never worked for tips before. Eight dollars is a Home Run."

" For a door dash driver, an 8 dollar tip is good money!! I can’t believe she took the food back," wrote another.

"As someone who used to do uber/uber eats, I find great joy when entitled drivers like this get fired," wrote a third user.