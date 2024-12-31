A video captured the exact moment when a departing Delta jet nearly crashed with a private jet at Los Angeles International Airport. The harrowing footage emerged on social media this week. The crash was avoided after a last-minute intervention from air traffic control.

According to the LA Times, the chartered Embraer E135 jet was carrying the Gonzaga University men's basketball team. It had reportedly landed from Spokane, Washington.

The jet was about to cross the runway when controllers noticed the Delta plane hurtling down the path. They frantically told the Embraer to “hold short”, the Daily Mail reported.

The purported video showed the rolling jet — Key Lime Air Flight 563 — suddenly coming to a halt just as Delta Flight 471, an Airbus A321, came barreling up the runway at full speed and lifted off. Mint could not independently verify the veracity of the video.

The incident happened on Friday. “Stop, stop, stop!” an air-traffic controller could be heard yelling at the plane carrying the Gonzaga University basketball team as it prepared to cross a runway at LAX, according to footage of the incident posted online, New York Post reported.

“Woo! Woo! Wow,” the person who was filming the runway could be heard exclaiming just after the near-miss. He said, " In the years I’ve been doing this, I’ve never heard an ATC controller tell a plane to ‘Stop, stop, stop.’” The video was uploaded to Airline Videos on YouTube.

According to a report, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said it was investigating the close-call incident but said that the private jet “never crossed the runway edge line.”

Also Read | South Korea Plane Crash LIVE: 179 killed as Boeing jet skids off runway

“Air traffic controllers directed Key Lime Air Flight 563 to hold short of crossing a runway at Los Angeles International Airport because a second aircraft was taking off from the runway at the time,” the FAA said in a statement, shared with The Independent.