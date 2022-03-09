This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Russia on Tuesday opened ‘humanitarian corridors’ so people could be evacuated from Kyiv and four other Ukrainian cities: Cherhihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv and Mariupol
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
The Russia and Ukraine government have agreed to a 12-hour ceasefire in order to safely evacuate citizens from badly battered areas including the capital Kyiv. However, The Ukrainian government said that Moscow had bombed a humanitarian corridor to the besieged southern port of Mariupol Tuesday.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
The Russia and Ukraine government have agreed to a 12-hour ceasefire in order to safely evacuate citizens from badly battered areas including the capital Kyiv. However, The Ukrainian government said that Moscow had bombed a humanitarian corridor to the besieged southern port of Mariupol Tuesday.
Russia on Tuesday opened "humanitarian corridors" so people could be evacuated from Kyiv and four other Ukrainian cities: Cherhihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv and Mariupol.
In another incident, ten civilians died when Russian troops open fired at building and residential homes in the eastern Ukrainian city of Severodonetsk, a local official says.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
In another incident, ten civilians died when Russian troops open fired at building and residential homes in the eastern Ukrainian city of Severodonetsk, a local official says.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Images of desperate citizens fleeing besieged Ukrainian cities on Tuesday started doing the rounds on social media. These citizens are fleeing through the agreed upon ‘Humanitarian Corridor’. According to United Nations the number of refugees crossed two million in what could be Europe's fast-growing refugee crisis since World War II.
Images of desperate citizens fleeing besieged Ukrainian cities on Tuesday started doing the rounds on social media. These citizens are fleeing through the agreed upon ‘Humanitarian Corridor’. According to United Nations the number of refugees crossed two million in what could be Europe's fast-growing refugee crisis since World War II.
Civilians were seen evacuating from Bucha and Irpin areas northwest of Kyiv. Visuals that emerged suggested that they were crossing over the river on makeshift walkways of planks and mangled metal at the site of the bridge that was earlier destroyed in a bid to hamper any Russian advance.
Civilians were seen evacuating from Bucha and Irpin areas northwest of Kyiv. Visuals that emerged suggested that they were crossing over the river on makeshift walkways of planks and mangled metal at the site of the bridge that was earlier destroyed in a bid to hamper any Russian advance.
Civilians are forced to travel on foot with their belongings, children and pets, in icy wind and blinding snow.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Civilians are forced to travel on foot with their belongings, children and pets, in icy wind and blinding snow.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Intense shelling and airstrikes that Russia unleashed on Ukraine as part of their ‘special military operation’ have caused heavy damage in and around the town.
Intense shelling and airstrikes that Russia unleashed on Ukraine as part of their ‘special military operation’ have caused heavy damage in and around the town.