As US President Joe Biden mistakenly refers to Ukrainians as "Iranian people" during his speech earlier today, VP Kamala Harris who was standing behind was seen mouthing a word, Twitterati suggests she said ‘Ukrainian’.

During his speech calling for supporting the war-torn country against a Russian invasion, the US president said, "Putin may circle Kyiv with tanks, but he'll never gain the hearts and souls of the Iranian people." The awkward moment immediately began trending on Twitter and other social media with the word "Iranian".

Vice President Kamala Harris, who was standing behind him, realised the slip in moments and was seen mouthing the word ‘Ukrainian’.

Watch here:

LMFAO Kamala appears to mouth “Ukrainian when Joe Biden said Iranian.

pic.twitter.com/E28NEmiPOv — Greg Price (@greg_price11) March 2, 2022

This is not the first time that 79-year-old Biden, has tripped over words. As a child he had problems with his speech and had to work to overcome a stutter and it has been widely reported that he used to spend long hours reciting works of Yeats and Emerson to overcome his speech condition.

Last year social media had pounced on his gaffe when he mistakenly called his Vice President Kamala Harris as "President Harris".

Meanwhile, during his SOTU, President Biden has reiterated that his country will not deploy troops in Ukraine against the Russian forces.

Condemning Russia's "premeditated attack" in Ukraine, Biden said that Russian President Vladimir Putin sought to shake the very foundation of the free world.

