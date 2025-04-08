Watch: Dubai Crown Prince in New Delhi to foster India-UAE ties; what’s on agenda

Crown Prince Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum of Dubai arrived in New Delhi on his first official visit to India on Tuesday. He was welcomed with a ceremonial guard of honour at Palam Airport, where he was received by Union Minister of State for Tourism and Petroleum & Natural Gas, Suresh Gopi, along with senior Indian leaders.

EAM S Jaishankar wrote in a post on X, “Delighted to welcome Crown Prince of Dubai and DPM & Minister of Defence of UAE HH @HamdanMohammed at the start of his first official visit to India. Value his positive sentiments for our wide-ranging cooperation and vibrant ties.”

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) highlighted the significance of the visit, describing it as a milestone in the strengthening India-UAE relationship.

MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal shared on X, “Dubai to Delhi! A significant milestone in India-UAE relations. HH Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, arrived in New Delhi on his first official visit. Welcomed with a ceremonial Guard of Honour & received by MoS @TheSureshGopi at the airport.”

India-UAE ties During his visit, which will last until April 9, 2025, at the invitation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Crown Prince will engage in high-level discussions. On April 8, PM Modi will host a working lunch in his honour to explore ways to enhance bilateral cooperation across various sectors. The Crown Prince is also scheduled to meet External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.

After his engagements in New Delhi, he will travel to Mumbai to participate in a business roundtable with top Indian and Emirati business leaders.

The roundtable aims to foster increased trade and investment in traditional sectors like infrastructure and energy, along with emerging industries such as fintech, innovation, and sustainability.

This visit reflects the growing depth of the India-UAE partnership, with strong people-to-people ties bolstered by over 4.3 million Indians living in the UAE, many of whom reside in Dubai. Since the establishment of formal diplomatic relations in 1972, the India-UAE relationship has flourished, particularly after PM Modi’s landmark visit to the UAE in 2015. This visit is expected to further accelerate the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership and deepen India’s ties with Dubai.