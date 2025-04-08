Watch: Dubai Crown Prince in New Delhi to foster India-UAE ties; what’s on agenda

This visit reflects the growing depth of the India-UAE partnership, with strong people-to-people ties bolstered by over 4.3 million Indians living in the UAE, many of whom reside in Dubai. Since the establishment of formal diplomatic relations in 1972, the India-UAE relationship has flourished, particularly after PM Modi’s landmark visit to the UAE in 2015. This visit is expected to further accelerate the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership and deepen India’s ties with Dubai.