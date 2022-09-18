OPEN APP
Watch: Earthquake in Taiwan causes train to tremble
Taiwan has been witnessing Earthquakes since Saturday with their epicentre in Taitung on the southeastern coast. A 6.4 magnitude earthquake shook the island nation on Saturday followed by a 6.8 magnitude earthquake with a depth of 7 kilometers on Sunday.

Taiwan's Weather Bureau says Earthquake could be felt throughout the country leading to train carriages being derailed and a convenience store collapsing. Reports of buildings shaking in Taiwan's capital Taipei were also recorded.

A video shared on the social networking site Twitter shows a train trembling and moving sideways during the Earthquake.

Another video shows what seems to be an under-construction bridge shaking heavily during the Earthquake.

Due to its location at the meeting point of two tectonic plates, Taiwan is vulnerable to earthquakes. In 2016, a quake in southern Taiwan claimed the lives of over 100 people, while a 7.3 magnitude quake in 1999 claimed the lives of over 2,000 people. 

