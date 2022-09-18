Watch: Earthquake in Taiwan causes train to tremble1 min read . Updated: 18 Sep 2022, 05:51 PM IST
Taiwan recorded a 6.8 magnitude Earthquake with a depth of 7 kilometers on Sunday
Taiwan has been witnessing Earthquakes since Saturday with their epicentre in Taitung on the southeastern coast. A 6.4 magnitude earthquake shook the island nation on Saturday followed by a 6.8 magnitude earthquake with a depth of 7 kilometers on Sunday.