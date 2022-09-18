Watch: Earthquake in Taiwan causes train to tremble

Watch: Earthquake in Taiwan causes train to tremble1 min read . 05:51 PM IST
Taiwan recorded a 6.8 magnitude Earthquake with a depth of 7 kilometers on Sunday
Taiwan recorded a 6.8 magnitude Earthquake with a depth of 7 kilometers on Sunday
Taiwan has been witnessing Earthquakes since Saturday with their epicentre in Taitung on the southeastern coast. A 6.4 magnitude earthquake shook the island nation on Saturday followed by a 6.8 magnitude earthquake with a depth of 7 kilometers on Sunday.
Taiwan has been witnessing Earthquakes since Saturday with their epicentre in Taitung on the southeastern coast. A 6.4 magnitude earthquake shook the island nation on Saturday followed by a 6.8 magnitude earthquake with a depth of 7 kilometers on Sunday.
Taiwan's Weather Bureau says Earthquake could be felt throughout the country leading to train carriages being derailed and a convenience store collapsing. Reports of buildings shaking in Taiwan's capital Taipei were also recorded.
Taiwan's Weather Bureau says Earthquake could be felt throughout the country leading to train carriages being derailed and a convenience store collapsing. Reports of buildings shaking in Taiwan's capital Taipei were also recorded.
A video shared on the social networking site Twitter shows a train trembling and moving sideways during the Earthquake.
A video shared on the social networking site Twitter shows a train trembling and moving sideways during the Earthquake.
Another video shows what seems to be an under-construction bridge shaking heavily during the Earthquake.
Another video shows what seems to be an under-construction bridge shaking heavily during the Earthquake.
Due to its location at the meeting point of two tectonic plates, Taiwan is vulnerable to earthquakes. In 2016, a quake in southern Taiwan claimed the lives of over 100 people, while a 7.3 magnitude quake in 1999 claimed the lives of over 2,000 people.
Due to its location at the meeting point of two tectonic plates, Taiwan is vulnerable to earthquakes. In 2016, a quake in southern Taiwan claimed the lives of over 100 people, while a 7.3 magnitude quake in 1999 claimed the lives of over 2,000 people.