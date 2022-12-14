Watch: Elon Musk booed by audience for over 5 mins at Dave Chappelle's show

Watch: Elon Musk booed by audience for over 5 mins at Dave Chappelle's show1 min read . 03:14 PM IST
- In a video, that has gone viral on social media , the audience booed him when he was invited by Dave Chappelle
Tesla CEO and Twitter owner Elon Musk was heavily booed by audience at stand-up performance of Dave Chappelle's show in San Francisco. In a video, that has gone viral on social media , the audience booed him when he was invited by Dave Chappelle.
Tesla CEO and Twitter owner Elon Musk was heavily booed by audience at stand-up performance of Dave Chappelle's show in San Francisco. In a video, that has gone viral on social media , the audience booed him when he was invited by Dave Chappelle.
As Dave Chappelle invited Elon Musk on stage saying, "Ladies and gentlemen make some noise for the richest man in the world,"
As Dave Chappelle invited Elon Musk on stage saying, "Ladies and gentlemen make some noise for the richest man in the world,"
“Cheers and boos, I see," Chappelle can be heard saying in the video.
“Cheers and boos, I see," Chappelle can be heard saying in the video.
Dave Chappelle said that people you fired are in the audience.
Dave Chappelle said that people you fired are in the audience.
"Weren't expecting this, were you," said Musk.
"Weren't expecting this, were you," said Musk.
"Elon Musk was booed heavily when he was invited on stage by Dave Chappelle last night. He fucked around and is quickly finding out. Sycophantic Twitter users are a small minority. Even Chappelle's transphobic fans don't like this jackass," said a user with video.
"Elon Musk was booed heavily when he was invited on stage by Dave Chappelle last night. He fucked around and is quickly finding out. Sycophantic Twitter users are a small minority. Even Chappelle's transphobic fans don't like this jackass," said a user with video.
"@elonmusk just got booed like I’ve never heard before on stage with @davechapelle and @chrisrock. He couldn’t get a word in, the crowd booed for 10 minutes. Not favored on his home turf. He looked stunned, must not get enough feedback IRL," said another user.
"@elonmusk just got booed like I’ve never heard before on stage with @davechapelle and @chrisrock. He couldn’t get a word in, the crowd booed for 10 minutes. Not favored on his home turf. He looked stunned, must not get enough feedback IRL," said another user.
Recently, Twitter relaunched Twitter Blue on December 12. The revamped service will allow subscribers to edit tweets, upload 1080p videos and get a blue tick after their verification.
Recently, Twitter relaunched Twitter Blue on December 12. The revamped service will allow subscribers to edit tweets, upload 1080p videos and get a blue tick after their verification.
In a series of tweets, the company said “we’re relaunching Twitter Blue on Monday – subscribe on web for $8/month or on iOS for $11/month to get access to subscriber-only features, including the blue checkmark"
In a series of tweets, the company said “we’re relaunching Twitter Blue on Monday – subscribe on web for $8/month or on iOS for $11/month to get access to subscriber-only features, including the blue checkmark"
“When you subscribe you’ll get Edit Tweet, 1080p video uploads, reader mode, and a blue checkmark (after your account has been reviewed)," it added.
“When you subscribe you’ll get Edit Tweet, 1080p video uploads, reader mode, and a blue checkmark (after your account has been reviewed)," it added.
It further informed that they will begin replacing that 'official' label with a gold checkmark for businesses, and later in the week a grey checkmark for government and multilateral accounts.
It further informed that they will begin replacing that 'official' label with a gold checkmark for businesses, and later in the week a grey checkmark for government and multilateral accounts.
Elon Musk bought Twitter for $44 billion in October.
Elon Musk bought Twitter for $44 billion in October.