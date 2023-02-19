Watch: Fans go crazy for Ranveer Singh at NBA All-Star Celebrity Game
Ranveer Singh is the NBA's brand ambassador for India.
For the second time, Ranveer Singh took part in the 2023 NBA All-Star Celebrity game. At the massive celebrity match-up, the Bollywood actor was present in Salt Lake City, Utah, playing for former Miami Heat player Dwayne Wade's team. Owner of the Utah Jazz Ryan Smith and Basketball Hall of Fame finalist Dwyane Wade led the celebrity teams as honorary captains. In the end, Team Dwayne defeated Team Ryan 81 to 78.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Switch to the app
- Faster on the app
- Personalized news
- Prompt notifications
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×