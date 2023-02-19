Home / News / World /  Watch: Fans go crazy for Ranveer Singh at NBA All-Star Celebrity Game
Watch: Fans go crazy for Ranveer Singh at NBA All-Star Celebrity Game

2 min read . Updated: 19 Feb 2023, 01:57 PM IST Sounak Mukhopadhyay
Actor Ranveer Singh #69 of Team Dwayne passes the ball against Team Ryan during the first quarter in the 2023 NBA All Star Ruffles Celebrity Game at Vivint Arena on February 17, 2023 in Salt Lake City, Utah. (Photo by Tim Nwachukwu / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP) (Getty Images via AFP)Premium
Ranveer Singh is the NBA's brand ambassador for India.

For the second time, Ranveer Singh took part in the 2023 NBA All-Star Celebrity game. At the massive celebrity match-up, the Bollywood actor was present in Salt Lake City, Utah, playing for former Miami Heat player Dwayne Wade's team. Owner of the Utah Jazz Ryan Smith and Basketball Hall of Fame finalist Dwyane Wade led the celebrity teams as honorary captains. In the end, Team Dwayne defeated Team Ryan 81 to 78.

Ranveer’s NBA debut came in February 2022 when he played the NBA All-Star Game in Cleveland with celebrities such as Machine Gun Kelly, Matt James, Elhadji Tacko Fall and Jimmie Allen.

Ben Affleck and Ranveer, the NBA's brand ambassador for India, met on the court during the game. On Instagram, the NBA India account posted a picture of Ranveer and Ben Affleck having a serious discussion while playing basketball. When Ranveer entered the game, he was welcomed enthusiastically.

Comedian Hasan Minhaj, actor Simu Liu, singer Janelle Monae and tennis player Frances Tiafoe were among his teammates. Ranveer also spent time with Giannis Antetokounmpo, the top player for the Milwaukee Bucks. A candid moment of their time together was also shared online on Instagram by NBA India.

Before the game, Affleck and his son Samuel spoke to the crowd and announced the teams for the Ruffles 2023 NBA All-Star Celebrity Game. The two finished their work at midcourt and sat down courtside next to comedian Chris Tucker. Throughout the game, Affleck and Tucker could be seen smiling and joking around.

Every celebrity team had a WNBA All-Star on it. Diamond DeShields, a guard for the Phoenix Mercury, was on Team Ryan. Arike Ogunbowale, a guard with the Dallas Wings, represented Team Dwyane. Calvin Johnson, a former NFL player, and Albert Pujols, a former MLB player, were among the other renowned players present.

In the second half, Wade recruited Carlos Boozer, a former NBA player, to his squad. Richard Jefferson, a former NBA player, was added by Smith as a retort. The opening half of the game was officiated by Jefferson, who had worked for a quarter of a Summer League game in Las Vegas the previous year.

Sounak Mukhopadhyay

Sounak Mukhopadhyay, who also goes by the name Sounak Mukherjee, has been producing digital news since 2012. He's worked for the International Business Times, The Inquisitr, and Moneycontrol in the past. He's also contributed to Free Press Journal and TheRichest with feature articles. He covers news for a wide range of subjects including business, finance, economy, politics and social media. Before working with digital news publications, he worked as a freelance content writer.
