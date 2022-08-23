Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marin has managed garner both condemnation and solidarity following a leaked video footage in which the political leader was seen partying and dancing with her friends. Sanna Marin found support among women from across the world after video footage which caused a major blowback from critics and media. In posts on LinkedIn with the hashtag #SolidarityWithSanna, women are posting pictures of themselves dancing and hanging out with friends and the trend on the social platform that’s mostly geared toward professional networking follows similar posts on Twitter and other platforms that tagged Sanna Marin, according to Bloomberg report.

