Video footage of Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marin dancing and partying with friends caused a major blowback from critics and media, all the while drawing solidarity from women across the world
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marin has managed garner both condemnation and solidarity following a leaked video footage in which the political leader was seen partying and dancing with her friends. Sanna Marin found support among women from across the world after video footage which caused a major blowback from critics and media. In posts on LinkedIn with the hashtag #SolidarityWithSanna, women are posting pictures of themselves dancing and hanging out with friends and the trend on the social platform that’s mostly geared toward professional networking follows similar posts on Twitter and other platforms that tagged Sanna Marin, according to Bloomberg report.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marin has managed garner both condemnation and solidarity following a leaked video footage in which the political leader was seen partying and dancing with her friends. Sanna Marin found support among women from across the world after video footage which caused a major blowback from critics and media. In posts on LinkedIn with the hashtag #SolidarityWithSanna, women are posting pictures of themselves dancing and hanging out with friends and the trend on the social platform that’s mostly geared toward professional networking follows similar posts on Twitter and other platforms that tagged Sanna Marin, according to Bloomberg report.
Fiona Patten, an Australian politician took to Twitter and shared, "if letting off steam at a party is the worst thing your prime minister has done, then you're a pretty lucky country," posting a photo of her dancing in the street.
Fiona Patten, an Australian politician took to Twitter and shared, "if letting off steam at a party is the worst thing your prime minister has done, then you're a pretty lucky country," posting a photo of her dancing in the street.
Meanwhile, on Monday, the Finnish government said a drug test taken by the 36-year-old prime minister was negative, while the local media in Finland have faced criticism for alleging, without evidence, that drugs were used at the party where the videos were filmed, the report said. However, it is worth noting that the scandal has led to no serious calls for Sanna Marin to resign and the ruling Social Democrats back their prime minister, the Bloomberg report said.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Meanwhile, on Monday, the Finnish government said a drug test taken by the 36-year-old prime minister was negative, while the local media in Finland have faced criticism for alleging, without evidence, that drugs were used at the party where the videos were filmed, the report said. However, it is worth noting that the scandal has led to no serious calls for Sanna Marin to resign and the ruling Social Democrats back their prime minister, the Bloomberg report said.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The Finnish Prime Minister responded, “I have never used drugs in my life, not even in my younger years," while confirming the authenticity of the leaked videos, stating, “I wish we lived in a society where my word could be trusted. But when suspicions like this are raised here, that’s why I took these tests."
The Finnish Prime Minister responded, “I have never used drugs in my life, not even in my younger years," while confirming the authenticity of the leaked videos, stating, “I wish we lived in a society where my word could be trusted. But when suspicions like this are raised here, that’s why I took these tests."