Ahead of the State of the Union Address on Capitol Hill, US First Lady Jill Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris' husband, Doug Emhoff, kissed each other “on the lips", shows a video that has gone viral on internet and left several Twitter users amused.

Before the beginning of US President Joe Biden's State of the Union Address, US First Lady Jill Biden garnered attention of netizens when her video of kissing Vice President Kamala Harris' husband, Doug Emhoff, “on the lips" went viral on the internet.

Did Jill Biden just kiss Kamala's husband on the LIPS?! pic.twitter.com/KvrUxSI8Lu — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) February 8, 2023

The video was shared by journalist Benny Johnson on Twitter. “Did Jill Biden just kiss Kamala's husband on the LIPS?!" tweeted the journalist on Tuesday.

Later, the video was shared massively by several Twitterati. In the video that has gone viral on the internet, US First Lady Jill Biden is seen entering into the hall. As soon as she came next to Doug Emhoff, the two bent towards each other to greet and ended up giving a kiss on “the lips". The gesture made by the two could be the result of confusion. However, the after the video went viral on the internet, social media was flooded with reaction on the viral State of the Union's moment.

"Jill Biden and Doug Emhoff greet each other with... a kiss on the lips? Is this... normal?" tweeted one user.

Another said, “Jill Biden just kissed Kamala Harris’ husband on the lips. Didn’t see that one coming."

Some people were seen sharing the video and criticising the First Lady for her actions. "Jill Biden kissed Kamala Harris' husband on the lips. The State of the Union is now a reality show," tweeted one Twitter user.

Notably, this is the second State of the Union address of the US President Joe Biden after the losing the US House of Representative majority. During his address, Joe Biden made key announcements on several issues ranging from China threat to Russia. He said that America will act on China's threat to its sovereignty while addressing the Chinese ‘spy’ balloon issue.