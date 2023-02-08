Watch: US First Lady Jill Biden kisses Kamala Harris's husband 'on the lips’
In a viral video of the State of the Union Address on the Capitol Hill, US First Lady Jill Biden was seen greeting US Vice President Kamala Harris' husband Doug Emhoff with a kiss ‘on the lips’
Ahead of the State of the Union Address on Capitol Hill, US First Lady Jill Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris' husband, Doug Emhoff, kissed each other “on the lips", shows a video that has gone viral on internet and left several Twitter users amused.
