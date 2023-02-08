Watch: US First Lady Jill Biden kisses Kamala Harris's husband 'on the lips’

Later, the video was shared massively by several Twitterati. In the video that has gone viral on the internet, US First Lady Jill Biden is seen entering into the hall. As soon as she came next to Doug Emhoff, the two bent towards each other to greet and ended up giving a kiss on “the lips". The gesture made by the two could be the result of confusion. However, the after the video went viral on the internet, social media was flooded with reaction on the viral State of the Union's moment.