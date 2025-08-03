Watch: For first time in 600 years, dormant volcano erupts in Kamchatka after earthquake; Russia lifts tsunami warning

Earthquake Today: After being dormant for 600 years, the Krasheninnikov Volcano in the Kamchatka Peninsula region erupted overnight, and a 7.0-magnitude earthquake wreaked havoc in the nearby Kuril Islands, reported the news agency Reuters.

The Russian Ministry for Emergency Services cancelled its tsunami warning for the Kamchatka Peninsula region on Sunday, 3 August 2025, after the earthquake in the nearby region.

The Ministry said that Sunday's wave heights were low. However, according to the Telegram notification cited in the agency report, they warned people to move away from the shoreline. Videos shared on the social media platform X show the volcanic ash and clouds rising to the sky from the formerly dormant volcano.

Earthquake-Volcano may be linked The U.S. Geological Survey and the Pacific Tsunami Warning System both noted a 7.0-magnitude earthquake on Sunday; however, as per the agency report, there were no tsunami warning issues after the earthquake.

This earthquake comes after the Krasheninnikov Volcano eruption in Kamchatka overnight at the weekend. As per local media reports cited, the volcano erupted for the first time in the last 600 years.

“This is the first historically confirmed eruption of Krasheninnikov Volcano in 600 years,” Olga Girina, head of the Kamchatka Volcanic Eruption Response Team, told local media portal RIA.

According to the agency report, both the volcano and the earthquake incidents can be connected to the huge earthquake Russia witnessed last week. The earthquake triggered tsunami warnings across French Polynesia and Chile. The massive earthquake was also followed by a Klyuchevskoy volcano eruption, the most active volcano in the Kamchatka Peninsula region.

Scientists warned last week that strong aftershocks could occur in the region over the next several weeks.

“The ash cloud has drifted eastward toward the Pacific Ocean. There are no populated areas along its path,” said the Ministry, citing the Telegram channel Institute of Volcanology and Seismology, Girina.

The Russian Ministry also said that it witnessed the ash plume from the volcano, which erupted on Sunday, rise up to 6,000 meters, with the volcano standing tall at 1,856 metres above sea level. They also assigned the orange aviation code due to the eruption, as there is a heightened risk to aircraft in the region.

The 8.7 magnitude earthquake On Wednesday, 30 July 2025, Kamchatka Peninsula witnessed a powerful 8.7 magnitude earthquake, which triggered tsunami warnings from Japan and the US Tsunami Warning Center.

Mint reported earlier, citing the Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA), that the undersea earthquake was located roughly 250 kilometres from Hokkaido, Japan’s northernmost main island.