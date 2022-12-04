Watch: Giant gray whales come close to a boat

Watch: Giant gray whales come close to a boat1 min read . 10:12 PM IST
What if the stories of big whales in the deep ocean moved out of those oral narratives and appeared in real life, just beneath your boat? It would be majestic, isn't it?
A group from Mexico's Baja California gray whales spotted by marine biologist and an ecotourism operator who shared a video of the same wherein the giant marine mammals are seen passing by just inches away from the boat.
Wildlife ecotourism operator Nathalia Mf and marine biologist Juan Perusquia shared the video which was later reposted by Beautiful Earth on 3 December.
Take a look
Baja whale season peaks in the winter months of January through March. The gray whale, also known as the grey whale, gray back whale, Pacific gray whale, Korean gray whale, or California gray whale, is a baleen whale that migrates between feeding and breeding grounds yearly.
The video has accumulated more than 91,000 views on Instagram with over 50,000 likes. The video has terrified the internet, a user wrote, "Is anyone else scared ? I don't know why but this video scares me a lot." Another user commented, "Now once that tail slaps up n the boat goes flying don't say I ain't warn u."
The third user wrote, "They seem like such gentle giants. I could watch and listen to this all day!"
"Very beautiful, but unnecessary to get so close, the human being has no limits, ugh," the fourth expressed.
Gray whales are usually found in the North Pacific Ocean. These mammals can grow up to 15 meters (49 feet) long and weigh approximately 90,000 pounds, according to National Geographic. Gray whales are known to feed on a variety of species. They specialize in bottom feeding, focusing on amphipods-small, shrimp-like organisms that live in tube structures in mud. They also ingest other mud-dwelling invertebrates, including tube worms and mollusks.
