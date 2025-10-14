Watch: Giorgia Meloni greets Trump with ‘Namaste’ at Gaza Peace Summit, internet says ‘Melodi team effect’

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni is winning hearts online after she greeted US President Donald Trump with a traditional Indian namaste at the Gaza Peace Summit in Egypt. The moment, captured on video, quickly went viral, with social media users celebrating the Indian connection in a high-profile diplomatic setting.

The gesture stood out at the Sharm el-Sheikh summit, where over 30 world leaders gathered to discuss the escalating conflict in Gaza. As Meloni folded her hands and greeted Trump, many online described it as a subtle yet powerful display of soft power.

“A simple gesture, a strong message: #Meloni greets #Trump with #Namaste — proving diplomacy doesn’t always need handshakes,” one user wrote. Another commented, “She is now seen doing namaste everywhere,” while a third noted, “Even ‘Made in India’ gestures have gone global.”

One user described the move as “soft power theatre,” writing, “Meloni’s Namaste moment swaps handshakes for a gesture that radiates respect, curbs germ spread and taps into India’s diplomatic flair.” Others jokingly called it the “Melodi team effect” — a nod to the growing camaraderie between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Giorgia Meloni.

Trump’s awkward compliment sparks criticism While Meloni’s greeting was widely praised, Trump’s remarks about the Italian leader during the summit drew mixed reactions. The former US President, known for his off-the-cuff comments, referred to Meloni as “a beautiful young woman,” acknowledging that such a comment might be seen as sexist.

“We have a woman, a young woman who's… I’m not allowed to say it because usually it’s the end of your political career if you say it: she’s a beautiful young woman,” Trump said, gesturing towards Meloni. “You don’t mind being called beautiful, right? Because you are.”

Meloni, 48 — notably the only woman among 30 leaders present — appeared slightly uncomfortable but amused as Trump spoke. His comments, however, triggered criticism online, with many calling them “regressive” and pointing to his history of controversial remarks about women.

Meloni on smoking and diplomacy Another lighthearted moment featuring Meloni from the summit also went viral. On the sidelines, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan teased the Italian leader about her smoking habit, saying he would try to convince her to quit.

“I saw you coming down from the plane. You look great. But I have to make you stop smoking,” Erdoğan said. French President Emmanuel Macron, standing beside them, chimed in: “It’s impossible!”

Meloni laughed and replied, “I know, I know… I don’t want to kill somebody,” joking that quitting might make her less sociable.