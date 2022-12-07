Ahead of the release of their much-awaited Netflix docuseries, Duke and Duchess of Sussex seemed jovial at an event, which Harry jokingly said… seems like a ‘date night’.

Apparently, Prince Harry and Meghan were seen in the Big Apple to receive the 2022 Ripple of Hope award on Tuesday night from the Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights organization (RFKHR). As per the organisers, the award honours leaders across government, business, advocacy and entertainment who have shown an "unwavering commitment to social change".

At the sidelines of the event, Prince Harry joked with the crowd during an Q&A session where he said that how it seem like they have left the kids at home for a “date night."

“To be honest with you, Kerry, I actually thought we were just going on date night. So I found it quite weird that we’re sharing the room with 1,500 people," the duke quipped in a short clip provided by the gala’s organizers.

“We don’t get out much because our kids are so small and young, so this is completely unexpected," he added. “But it’s nice to share date night with all of you."

As the audience laughed, Meghan chimed in: “Thank you for bringing me on this very special date night."

Prince Harry jokes that he thought he was taking his wife on a “date night at the Ripple of Hope Awards in New York City pic.twitter.com/bESLd3GJ9Q — Evening Standard (@EveningStandard) December 7, 2022

RFKHR President Kerry Kennedy said they chose to honour the couple as they are “proud of their work on racial justice and mental health parity and awareness" and for “showing up when people really need them."

Meanwhile, Meghan and Harry said in a statement that "a ripple of hope can turn into a wave of change".

Following the event, Harry and Meghan were not seen interacting with the media or respond to questions from reporters about their upcoming Netflix docu-series.

The annual gala, which was hosted by actor Alec Baldwin, also honoured Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky; Frank Baker, co-founder and managing partner of private equity firm Siris; Bank of America CEO Brian Moynihan; and Michael Polsky, founder and chief executive of Invenergy. NBA legend and civil rights activist Bill Russell was also posthumously honored.