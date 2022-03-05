Listen to this article Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Russia-Ukraine war: Amid reports by Russia claiming that the Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has fled to Poland, the popular leader posted a video to counter the claims showing his Kyiv office and an official sitting there. "I am in Kyiv. I am working here. Nobody has escaped," he wrote on the video posted on his official Instagram account. This is the second time since the war broke out between Russia ad Ukraine that Ukrainian president is rebuffing claims of such nature. Russian politician Vyacheslav Volodin claimed Zelensky fled to Poland as he was unreachable by Ukraine's parliament members, he claimed, according to Hindustan Times report.

This comes at a time when social media was abuzz with rumours of Zelensky having already fled Ukraine, with some claiming that Zelensky has actually accepted the US offer of evacuation.

Meanwhile, Zelenskiy appealed to Russians on Friday to stage protests over Russian forces' seizure of the largest nuclear power plant in Europe. A building at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant was set ablaze during intense fighting, Ukrainian authorities said on Friday, triggering fears of a potential nuclear disaster. The blaze was later extinguished.

"Russian people, I want to appeal to you: how is this possible? After all we fought together in 1986 against the Chernobyl catastrophe," he said in a televised address, evoking memories of the world's worst nuclear disaster.

"You have to ... take to the streets and say that you want to live, you want to live on earth without radioactive contamination. Radiation does not know where Russia is, radiation does not know where the borders of your country are."

Russia's defence ministry blamed the attack at the site of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant on Ukrainian saboteurs, calling it a monstrous provocation.

Russia's defence ministry blamed the attack at the site of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant on Ukrainian saboteurs, calling it a monstrous provocation. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

(With inputs from agencies)