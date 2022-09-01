An Indian-American man in the US state of California had to deal with a barrage of anti-Hindu insults and racist slurs in yet another case of hate crime. On August 21, according to US media sources, Krishnan Jayaraman was verbally attacked by Tejinder Singh, a Californian, in the Taco Bell in Fremont.

Tejinder repeatedly used the N-word, implied that Jayaraman didn't eat meat, and yelled "beef"! in Jayaraman's face during the foul-mouthed tirade. He also branded him a "dirty Hindu". In the footage, he appears to have spit twice at Jayaraman.

The lengthy video recording, lasting eight minutes, captures a section of the conversation between Tejinder and Jayaraman during which the former is seen and overheard making offensive remarks about religion and the person holding the camera.

"Walking around with your f**king toes out. B**ch, this isn't India. You f**ked India up," Tejinder, 37, says in the video. "You disgusting with your H-1B visa. ...Nobody comes in the public like this, you dirty Hindu," he continued in his vile tirade.

Jayaraman claimed that the experience had scared him, and the discovery that the offender was also Indian made him feel even worse. He told NBC Bay Area that, while he was angry, he was also terrified that the man might get overly aggressive and turn on him.

The incident at the fast food joint in the 40000 block of Grimmer Boulevard was confirmed by the Fremont Police Department.

"On August 21, 2022, at approximately 8:20 p.m., an employee at a fast food restaurant located in the 40000 block of Grimmer Blvd contacted Fremont Police Department to report a disturbance between two customers. ...Upon arrival, officers separated both parties and interviewed them. One man stated that the other involved party was verbally abusing him," the Fremont Police Department (CA) said in a statement.

"While interviewing the second man, it was confirmed that a disparaging comment about a particular religion was stated during the verbal argument. At the conclusion of this incident, it was determined one male used extremely offensive and hurtful language toward the other male," the police added.

According to the Fremont Police, Tejinder has been accused of assault and disturbing the peace with profanity.

"The Alameda County District Attorney's Office charged the suspect, Singh Tejinder (37 years old, resident of Union City) with the following crimes: Penal Code 422.6(a) - hate crime in violation of civil rights, Penal Code 240 - assault, and Penal Code 415(3) - disturbing the peace by offensive language," the statement added.

Tejinder has a petition to have his probation revoked while he is currently on it. The defendant will appear in court on the scheduled day to defend himself against the on-view accusations mentioned above, according to the police.

This incident occurs after an American lady, accused of racially insulting and assaulting Indian-American women in a video that went viral on social media, was detained in the US state of Texas. The assailant is seen telling a group of Indian-American women to "go back to India" while claiming to be a Mexican born in the US.

(With ANI inputs)