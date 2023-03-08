The Hindu community in Karachi, Pakistan, was seen celebrating Holi — the festival of colours. In a video shared by The Associated Press, people are seen applying colours to one another, taking selfies and dancing as Amitabh Bachchan’s iconic Holi song from Silsila, Rang Barse, plays in the background.

One of the community members is heard saying that Holi is a festival that celebrates the victory of good over evil. People are seen in the video as applying powdered colours on each other and taking photographs.

The Hindu community in Karachi, Pakistan, celebrated Holi — the festival of colors — this past week. pic.twitter.com/flEIEofnsN — The Associated Press (@AP) March 8, 2023

In a separate incident, at least 15 students belonging to the minority Hindu community were injured during an attack at the University of Karachi while celebrating the Holi festival. This was the second such incident to occur in Pakistan within two days, as 15 students were also injured during an attack at Punjab University.

While celebrating and throwing colours at each other, some students were attacked and injured by members of the radical Islamic student organisation, Islaami Jamiat Tulba (IJT). The University of Karachi is currently investigating the incident, as it goes against their policies.

A Hindu girl student, who wished to remain anonymous, spoke out about the attack in a video posted on Twitter. She claimed that IJT activists came and attacked students, causing some injuries and harassment of female students. The student called for the government and the university to take action against those responsible.

The incident at Punjab University occurred when approximately 30 Hindu students gathered at the Law College to celebrate Holi but were allegedly stopped by IJT activists. When contacted by the press, the IJT spokesperson for Punjab University, Ibrahim Shahid, denied the involvement of its students in the incident.

Hindus are a minority community in Pakistan, comprising approximately 2% of the population. In recent years, there have been reports of forced conversions, kidnappings, and attacks on Hindu temples and shrines.

Despite these challenges, many Hindus in Pakistan continue to practise their faith and celebrate their cultural traditions. Holi, Diwali and other Hindu festivals are celebrated in various parts of the country, often in small communities and with limited resources.