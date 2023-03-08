Watch: Hindus in Pakistan celebrate Holi with colours, ‘Rang Barse’ song2 min read . Updated: 08 Mar 2023, 08:12 AM IST
Hindus are a minority community in Pakistan, comprising approximately 2% of the population.
The Hindu community in Karachi, Pakistan, was seen celebrating Holi — the festival of colours. In a video shared by The Associated Press, people are seen applying colours to one another, taking selfies and dancing as Amitabh Bachchan’s iconic Holi song from Silsila, Rang Barse, plays in the background.
