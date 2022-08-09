Watch | How high can you jump on different planets compared to Earth

Tansu Yegen of UiPath shared an interesting video on his Twitter account that demonstrates the average jump by a human on Earth and its equivalent on other planets and moons of the solar system
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
The solar system has always fascinated humans with its hidden secrets. That's why it took long for them to find out what it would mean to live outside Earth. But all it takes is a video for you to know how high you can jump on Earth and its equivalent on other worlds of the Solar System.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
The solar system has always fascinated humans with its hidden secrets. That's why it took long for them to find out what it would mean to live outside Earth. But all it takes is a video for you to know how high you can jump on Earth and its equivalent on other worlds of the Solar System.
A video tweeted by Tansu Yegen of UiPath has amazed Twitterati by demonstrating the average jump by a human on Earth and its equivalent on other planets and moons of the solar system.
A video tweeted by Tansu Yegen of UiPath has amazed Twitterati by demonstrating the average jump by a human on Earth and its equivalent on other planets and moons of the solar system.
The video begins by showing the average human jump on Earth, which can be 0.45m high. However, on Jupiter, you would need some extra strength to make a similar jump that you made on Earth. Jupiter is 300 times heavier than Earth, which makes its gravitational force extremely strong. Due to this your jump on Jupiter, made with similar force you applied on Earth, shrinks to 0.17 metres. The height grows a little when you will jump on Neptune(0.39), but it will be still less than the height of your jump on Earth.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The video begins by showing the average human jump on Earth, which can be 0.45m high. However, on Jupiter, you would need some extra strength to make a similar jump that you made on Earth. Jupiter is 300 times heavier than Earth, which makes its gravitational force extremely strong. Due to this your jump on Jupiter, made with similar force you applied on Earth, shrinks to 0.17 metres. The height grows a little when you will jump on Neptune(0.39), but it will be still less than the height of your jump on Earth.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Gravity on Venus will let you make progress of .04 metres without any extra effort, to take a .49 meter high jump. The video says that the values are similar for Uranus and Saturn.
Gravity on Venus will let you make progress of .04 metres without any extra effort, to take a .49 meter high jump. The video says that the values are similar for Uranus and Saturn.
The height of your jump grows as you step onto lighter bodies. Jumping on Mars, which is half the size of Earth and has 15% mass of Earth, will make you feel like a strong Martian basketball player, as it increases to 1.18 metres. You feel even stronger with your 2.72-metre-high jump on Moon.
The height of your jump grows as you step onto lighter bodies. Jumping on Mars, which is half the size of Earth and has 15% mass of Earth, will make you feel like a strong Martian basketball player, as it increases to 1.18 metres. You feel even stronger with your 2.72-metre-high jump on Moon.
On Pluto, you can get a bird's-eye view of the planet by jumping with the same force you used on Earth. It will reach 7.11 metres on the dwarf planet, Pluto. Your leap grows to 15.75 metres high on Ceres, the dwarf planet in the asteroid belt between Mars and Jupiter. On Uranus's moon, Miranda, your jump increases phenomenally to 57 metres.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
On Pluto, you can get a bird's-eye view of the planet by jumping with the same force you used on Earth. It will reach 7.11 metres on the dwarf planet, Pluto. Your leap grows to 15.75 metres high on Ceres, the dwarf planet in the asteroid belt between Mars and Jupiter. On Uranus's moon, Miranda, your jump increases phenomenally to 57 metres.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Think twice before jumping on Phobos, as there are chances that you might not even land back. Your jump will grow 773 metres high on Phobos. At last, don't even think of jumping on Sun, because it's impossible!
Think twice before jumping on Phobos, as there are chances that you might not even land back. Your jump will grow 773 metres high on Phobos. At last, don't even think of jumping on Sun, because it's impossible!