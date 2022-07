Japan's former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe was delivering a speech when he was shot, apparently in the chest. Abe was rushed to a hospital bleeding and showing no vital signs after the attack.

NHK public television aired footage showing Abe collapsed on the street, with several security guards running toward him. Abe was holding his chest when he collapsed, with his shirt smeared with blood.

#WATCH | Ex-Japanese PM Shinzo Abe shot during a speech in Nara city. Fire Dept says he's showing no vital signs, is in cardiopulmonary arrest & scheduled to be transferred by medevac to Nara Medical University. Shooter nabbed.



Shinzo Abe was in Nara campaigning ahead of Sunday's election for the parliament's upper house and was giving a speech when people heard a gunshot.

"He was giving a speech and a man came from behind," a young woman at the scene told NHK.

"Former prime minister Abe was shot at around 11:30 am in Nara. One man, believed to be the shooter, has been taken into custody. The condition of former Pime Minister Abe is currently unknown," Japan's chief cabinet secretary Hirokazu Matsuno told reporters.

Police arrested a male suspect at the scene on suspicion of attempted murder. The gun has also been confiscated, reports said.

Abe, 67, stepped down as prime minister in 2020 because he said a chronic health problem has resurfaced. Abe has had ulcerative colitis since he was a teenager and has said the condition was controlled with treatment.

Japan has some of the world's toughest gun-control laws, and annual deaths from firearms in the country of 125 million people are regularly in single figures.

Getting a gun licence is a long and complicated process even for Japanese citizens, who must first get a recommendation from a shooting association and then undergo strict police checks.

