In an instance of how prices of day-to-day commodities inflate during a war, videos from Russia have viral where shoppers are seen fighting each other for sugar. The prices of sugar have skyrocketed with annual inflation reaching the maximum level since 2015. So much so, some stores have also put a limit on how much sugar each customer can buy. At the supermarkets, the customers were seen fighting and jostling each other as they compete to grab as many bags of sugar as they can. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Meanwhile, Russia's Federal Anti-Monopoly Service (FAS) said on Thursday it was conducting "anti-cartel" inspections at major sugar producers following a sharp increase in sugar prices and "unjustified" shortages in some regions as shoppers rushed to buy. "The absence of sugar on shop shelves in several regions is due to a rush in demand, which is being fuelled by dishonest organisations," FAS, the anti-monopoly organisation, said, adding that it was inspecting sugar producers, retail chains and intermediaries.

Many Russians regard sugar, along with staples, such as buckwheat and salt, as a useful product to stockpile at times of crisis and have hurried to buy supplies after Western sanctions on Russia over the conflict in Ukraine weakened the rouble and sent food prices higher.

Many Russians regard sugar, along with staples, such as buckwheat and salt, as a useful product to stockpile at times of crisis and have hurried to buy supplies after Western sanctions on Russia over the conflict in Ukraine weakened the rouble and sent food prices higher.

Annual inflation in Russia reached its highest level since late 2015 as of March 11 and sugar prices have jumped 12.8% in the last week, data from statistics service Rosstat showed on Wednesday.

Annual inflation in Russia reached its highest level since late 2015 as of March 11 and sugar prices have jumped 12.8% in the last week, data from statistics service Rosstat showed on Wednesday.

