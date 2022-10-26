Watch: Indians, Khalistani group clash in Canada's Brampton during Diwali

Incidents of conflicts between Indian citizens and a pro-Khalistani group erupted in Canada's Brampton during the Diwali celebrations. The conflicts took place when at the Westwood Mall where both the groups engaged in a flag-waving face-off.
The video which has gone viral now, shows a crowd of around 400-500 people gathered in the mall's parking lot and were hoisting the flag during the altercation.
With one group shouting 'Khalistan Zindabad and waving the yellow Khalistani flag, other group was yelling 'Jai Shree Ram' and waving the Indian national flag.
During the fight, one man was injured and police closed the area temporarily. Meanwhile, Canadian people have asked authorities to take action against the people who created chaos.
Earlier last week, India had requested Canada to put a stop on the 6 November refenendrum on Khalistan, citing the vote would put India's territorial integrity and sovereignty in jeopardy.
