Watch: Iranian couple dance in Tehran street, leading to 10.5-year imprisonment
The couple was sentenced to 10.5 years in prison for dancing in the street.
After a video of a couple dancing in Tehran's main square surfaced, they were sentenced to 10.5 years in prison. Additionally, the couple are forbidden for two years from using the internet or travelling outside of Iran. Their case was heard by Judge Abolqasem Salavati, who handed out the punishments.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×